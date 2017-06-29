External Article

Should you make your bed when staying at a hotel, like Margaret Thatcher?

theguardian.com

She may not have been a friend to miners, but it seems Margaret Thatcher was quite the champion of chambermaids. Chris Patten, the last governor of Hong Kong, recently revealed that Thatcher was the only guest to ever make her bed during diplomatic visits to the former British colony. Patten said it showed Thatcher’s “extraordinary normality” that she always made her bed in the morning, despite having a staff of 50 on hand to do it for her.

But is this really such extraordinarily normal behaviour? The only time most of us have staff to clean up after us is when we are staying at a hotel. And how many people make their own beds or thoroughly tidy their rooms then?