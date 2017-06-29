Integration Partnership Underway for RMS and HomeAway
Through its popular Channel Manager, RMS Hospitality Solutions is adding two-way connectivity to the vacation rental marketplace leader; Learn more at the RMS Booth #117 at HITEC in Toronto
HomeAway, based in Austin, Texas, is the world leader in holiday rentals with sites representing more than two million places to stay in 190 countries and is a part of the Expedia® family of brands. This online vacation rental marketplace connects home owners and property managers who list their properties available for rent with travelers who choose these alternative accommodations instead of hotels.
"RMS is an ideal fit for us," said Andrew Taylor, Senior Manager of Business Development for HomeAway. "Any time we can bring more relevant inventory to travelers looking for unique vacation destinations, everybody wins."
To learn more about the RMS / HomeAway integration partnership, visit Booth #117 at HITEC. Attendees are encouraged to make a reservation via the RMS booking engine to visit the "RMS Hotel" (Booth #117) by clicking here. Upon arrival, guests will be asked to check in using a mobile device, obtain a mobile key, and unlock their virtual guestroom. Via the RMS point-of-sale system, attendees can grab some lite food and beverage and charge it to their virtual room, then enjoy their snacks while getting further details on RMS – The Hospitality Cloud and the modules and services being unveiled at the show.
For details on RMS – The Hospitality Cloud, visit www.rmsnorthamerica.com. For information on HomeAway, visit www.homeaway.com.
About RMS Hospitality Cloud
RMS has created and supported business information systems for the commercial accommodation industry since 1985. Since then the company has gained over 5,000 clients in 25 countries. Always at the forefront of technology, RMS was one of the first hospitality software companies to embrace cloud based computing and still one of the few to boast a full featured, web based property management system. Most recently RMS has released The Hospitality Cloud, allowing customers to choose the elements they need to run their property including property management, online bookings, channel management, business intelligence, yield management and more.