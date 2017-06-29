Toronto – Today at HITEC, RMS North America President and General Manager Todd Sabo announced that integration is underway to add HomeAway to its growing list of Online Travel Agents. When complete, RMS Hospitality Solutions customers that feature fixed accommodations with kitchens (such as extended-stay hotels, vacation ownership brands, RV parks, cabins, lodges and more) will receive two-way connectivity between HomeAway and the RMS booking engine.

"Initially we began discussions with HomeAway® to add one of our customers representing 49 RV Resorts and nearly 300 Mobile Home Parks to their marketplace," Sabo said. "After further discussion, we saw additional synergies between our customers and the benefits of connecting more of our clients with HomeAway. Our first pilot will begin soon, and subject to testing and interpretation, we hope to make HomeAway an official channel partner in third quarter 2017."

HomeAway, based in Austin, Texas, is the world leader in holiday rentals with sites representing more than two million places to stay in 190 countries and is a part of the Expedia® family of brands. This online vacation rental marketplace connects home owners and property managers who list their properties available for rent with travelers who choose these alternative accommodations instead of hotels.

"RMS is an ideal fit for us," said Andrew Taylor, Senior Manager of Business Development for HomeAway. "Any time we can bring more relevant inventory to travelers looking for unique vacation destinations, everybody wins."

To learn more about the RMS / HomeAway integration partnership, visit Booth #117 at HITEC. Attendees are encouraged to make a reservation via the RMS booking engine to visit the "RMS Hotel" (Booth #117) by clicking here. Upon arrival, guests will be asked to check in using a mobile device, obtain a mobile key, and unlock their virtual guestroom. Via the RMS point-of-sale system, attendees can grab some lite food and beverage and charge it to their virtual room, then enjoy their snacks while getting further details on RMS – The Hospitality Cloud and the modules and services being unveiled at the show.

For details on RMS – The Hospitality Cloud, visit www.rmsnorthamerica.com. For information on HomeAway, visit www.homeaway.com.

Contact

Todd Sabo

RMS North America

Phone: (858) 427-1200 x310

Send Email