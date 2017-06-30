Press Release

Kinseth Breaks Ground On Newest Towneplace Suites By Marriott In Grafton, Wisconsin!

Hotel investors and city leaders break ground on the newest TownePlace Suites in Grafton, Wisconsin

Kinseth Hospitality Companies is pleased to announce the official ground breaking of the Toweplace Suites Grafton, Wisconsin took place on June 28, 2017. The groundbreaking ceremony began at the construction site of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott located at 1601 Gateway Drive. Jennifer Sciuti, President of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, Bruce Kinseth, Executive Vice President of Kinseth Hospitality, and Jesse Thyes the Village Administrator shared their excitement about the new hotel.

According to Bruce Kinseth, Executive Vice President of Kinseth Hospitality Companies, "We are excited to get construction started on the TownePlace Suites by Marriott. With its convenient location just off Interstate 43, we feel that this all suite Marriott hotel will provide a great extended stay option in Grafton and Ozaukee County. Each suite will be equipped with a full kitchen including a full size refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and stove top. "

Guests in attendance were able to learn more about the project, see floorplans and room renderings, take home information about the hotel as well as enjoys some desserts.

When completed, this all suite extended stay hotel will provide guests with a fully stocked kitchen and separate areas to work and sleep giving guests the space they need to spread out and settle in. Guests will also receive complimentary hot breakfast, free wifi, and access to our business center, fitness center, and indoor pool! Guests will easily be able to make reservations through Marriott's Global reservation system and earn Marriott Rewards points for every stay.

About Kinseth Hospitality

Kinseth Hospitality is a leading hotel management, development and ownership company. KHC has a proven track record of developing and operating award-winning hotels, restaurant and meeting facilities. Kinseth Hospitality is based in North Liberty, Iowa, and currently operates over 65 hotels and 5 branded restaurants in 12 states.

For more information regarding KHC please contact our Corporate Sales and Marketing Team at 319-626-5600 or visit www.kinseth.com.