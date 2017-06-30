The non-profit hospitality groups, Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) and the Open Travel Alliance (OpenTravel) announced today that they are strengthening their existing partnership with multiple initiatives going forward. The agreement comes as HFTP closes its largest attended HITEC® (Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference) in Toronto this week. Both HFTP and OpenTravel will join together to conduct research on the international impact of standards on global travel, as well as other initiatives.

"Both HFTP and OpenTravel share common goals, which is to develop and provide resources that benefit and lead to the success of the hospitality industry," said Frank Wolfe, CEO for HFTP. "Joining together to combine each of our organization's strengths and specialties will bring forward momentum for the industry."

"We are excited to strengthen our alliance with HFTP, especially with their global footprint, to increase awareness, education and adoption globally of OpenTravel standards of interoperability across all aspects of travel to enable and enhance the consumer experience," said Mike Tinkey, CEO for OpenTravel.

In a demonstration of the two organization's partnership, OpenTravel will co-locate its OpenTravel Advisory Forum with the upcoming HFTP Annual Convention in Championsgate, Florida on October 25-27, 2017. The event will commemorate the HFTP 65th anniversary and offers a mix of education designed specifically for hospitality finance and technology professionals.

Previously, in February 2016, HFTP joined with OpenTravel to assist with its work on OPENTRAVEL's 2.0 Object Oriented Platform in the lifestyle development areas of golf and spa. HFTP provided assistance via its global network of members, its industry research centers, conferences and its global electronic distribution channels.

About OpenTravel

OpenTravel is a global not-for-profit trade association that has been the cross domain standard for the travel industry. OpenTravel fervently continues its mission to Enable the Future by driving the evolution of the digital travel experience. Founded in 1999 by travel companies, with a primary focus on the creation of electronic message structures to facilitate communication between the disparate systems in the global travel industry. OpenTravel is the source of the most adopted cross industry technology standards that enable business and leisure solutions driven by the travel industry. Our members identify messages standards, prioritizing project work and creating messages. For more information on OpenTravel membership, new products or projects, please email:info@opentravel.org. Follow OpenTravel on Twitter @OpenTravel or join the Open Travel Alliance Group on LinkedIn.

About HFTP

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) is an international, nonprofit hospitality association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, that uniquely understands the industry's problems. HFTP has members and stakeholders across the globe. HFTP assists its members in finding solutions to industry problems more efficiently than any organization via its expert networks, research, conferences such as HITEC and certification programs. HFTP also owns the world's only hospitality specific search engine, PineappleSearch.com. HFTP is recognized as the spokes group for the finance and technology segment of the hospitality industry. For more information about HFTP, email membership@hftp.org or download the HFTP/HITEC media kit via the HFTP website.

