Hotel Equities to Operate Fairfield Inn & Suites Kenner NOLA Airport
"We are excited to expand our portfolio with the addition of this well-situated hotel in the greater New Orleans area," said Joe Reardon, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Hotel Equities. We're happy to continue our growth in the vibrant New Orleans market with this hotel. Our award-winning guest service and management expertise will deliver significant value to our owners."
With the expansion of the New Orleans airport, including the addition of a new terminal, the hotel in Kenner will be convenient for both business and leisure travelers coming to enjoy all the events and happenings in the city. The hotel's on-site workout facility, beautiful outdoor pool and free Wi-Fi headline the list of amenities. Guests may also enjoy a complimentary hot and healthy breakfast served in the renovated lobby with spaces to gather, relax and work.
Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-service hotel ownership, management and development firm operating more than 100 hotels throughout North America. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Brad Rahinsky serves as President and Chief Operating Officer. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com.