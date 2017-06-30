tlanta-based Hotel Equities recently announced its selection as the management firm for the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Kenner New Orleans Airport in Kenner, Louisiana.

The 105-room hotel is conveniently located two miles from the New Orleans airport and features a complimentary airport shuttle. Just minutes from the Esplanade Mall, Pontchartrain Center and the Treasure Chest Casino, the hotel is a short distance from New Orleans's famous French Quarter, the Superdome and the Aquarium of the Americas.

"We are excited to expand our portfolio with the addition of this well-situated hotel in the greater New Orleans area," said Joe Reardon, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Hotel Equities. We're happy to continue our growth in the vibrant New Orleans market with this hotel. Our award-winning guest service and management expertise will deliver significant value to our owners."

With the expansion of the New Orleans airport, including the addition of a new terminal, the hotel in Kenner will be convenient for both business and leisure travelers coming to enjoy all the events and happenings in the city. The hotel's on-site workout facility, beautiful outdoor pool and free Wi-Fi headline the list of amenities. Guests may also enjoy a complimentary hot and healthy breakfast served in the renovated lobby with spaces to gather, relax and work.

