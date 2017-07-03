European countries battle it out with new hotel openings
France comes in third with 79 projects, while Switzerland, Austria and Poland have 65, 61 and 39 projects underway respectively. Despite recent political instability, Turkey is not resting on its laurels, and there will be 52 new hotels to open in the coming years. And bordering Europe, Russia plans to open 106 new hotels and projects in the years to come.
Let´s take a look at some of the most interesting projects in the countries mentioned:
Grand Elysee Hotel
Refurbishment of a part of the 5 star hotel. 511 rooms and suites
30 meeting rooms with ballroom.Free W-Lan (DSL)
Restaurants and bars at the popular boulevard
Elyseum Wellness & Spa to 1000 m². Owner-managed private hotel
art´otel london hoxton
The first art'otel in London is planned. Hoxton is the ideal location for an art'otel, given its close proximity to the artistic influences of Hoxton Square with its galleries and performing arts centres.
Villages Nature Paris
Les Villages Nature de Val d'Europe (« Villages Nature »). The Villages Nature site is located 6 Km south of Disneyland Paris, north of the Brie Forest (in French: Brie Boisée), in Seineet-Marne. This project, which could span up to 500 hectares.
