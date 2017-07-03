The latest information released by TOPHOTELPROJECTS shows that certain European countries are way ahead of the competition when it comes to the volume of hotel openings and projects that are currently underway. Due to the compact nature of the continent and the size of the countries relative to each other, it is perhaps not surprising that the bigger landmasses are also those countries which have higher numbers of hospitality projects. European giant and often bulwark Germany has the most projects on the go in Europe, with 332 hotels and resorts in the pipeline. Germany is often thought of as a safe bet for investors and developers because of its stable economy, and of course, interesting cities and beautiful landscapes, so it is of little wonder that the country at the centre of Europe is also leading the way in hospitality.

Despite the recent Brexit referendum and general election, this doesn't look to have steered people away from visiting the UK just yet, as the second biggest number of hotel developments looks to be in Britain, with 182 projects under construction or about to open. Some firm favourites unsurprisingly make it onto the list of Europe's Top Ten Countries with hotels being built. Holiday hotspot Spain has 61 projects in various stages of development, while Italy continues to draw tourists to its incredible history, food, culture and coastlines, meaning that the 56 hotels underway will no doubt cater for the continuous stream of holidaymakers to Italy.

France comes in third with 79 projects, while Switzerland, Austria and Poland have 65, 61 and 39 projects underway respectively. Despite recent political instability, Turkey is not resting on its laurels, and there will be 52 new hotels to open in the coming years. And bordering Europe, Russia plans to open 106 new hotels and projects in the years to come.

Let´s take a look at some of the most interesting projects in the countries mentioned:

Grand Elysee Hotel

Refurbishment of a part of the 5 star hotel. 511 rooms and suites

30 meeting rooms with ballroom.Free W-Lan (DSL)

Restaurants and bars at the popular boulevard

Elyseum Wellness & Spa to 1000 m². Owner-managed private hotel

art´otel london hoxton

The first art'otel in London is planned. Hoxton is the ideal location for an art'otel, given its close proximity to the artistic influences of Hoxton Square with its galleries and performing arts centres.

Villages Nature Paris

Les Villages Nature de Val d'Europe (« Villages Nature »). The Villages Nature site is located 6 Km south of Disneyland Paris, north of the Brie Forest (in French: Brie Boisée), in Seineet-Marne. This project, which could span up to 500 hectares.

