Hyatt Announces Leadership Transition Following Successful Integration of Miraval Group
"Steve has led a seamless integration and built a strong foundation for the brand's growth," said Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. "Steve will continue to lead us through the transition, then step down at the end of September after accomplishing his goal of further setting the table for Miraval's continuing development. We are happy that Marc will work with Steve for three months before moving into this new role – Marc lives Miraval's core principles and is the right person to maintain Miraval's growth and unique spirit."
Three other Miraval Group executives – Tom Botts, chief marketing officer; Paul McCormick, senior vice president for Miraval operations; and Meredith Nicklas, corporate director of finance – will also depart upon completion of their integration and transition roles.
"These leadership changes are natural, evolutionary and appropriate at this time, both for Miraval and the greater Hyatt organization. Our intention is to build upon the outstanding contributions made by Steve and his team," said Hoplamazian. "We are deeply appreciative of Tom, Paul and Meredith for their outstanding contributions in positioning Miraval for much continued success."
Ellin, a nearly 30-year member of the Hyatt family, began his Hyatt career at Hyatt Regency O'Hare in 1988. He then served as general manager at Park Hyatt Chicago, Grand Hyatt San Francisco and Hyatt Regency Maui. Ellin also held the positions of vice president and managing director of Grand Hyatt Washington and Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Gainey Ranch.
Hyatt acquired Miraval in January 2017 as part of Hyatt's acceleration of its growth strategy by expanding beyond traditional hotel stays. Hyatt is committed to operating Miraval as an independent brand that leverages Hyatt's resources and customer base, and is moving ahead with its strategy to develop Miraval destination wellness resorts in targeted markets, while building a greater depth of expertise in wellness and mindfulness.
The addition and proposed expansion of Miraval reflects Hyatt's commitment to super serving the high-end traveler and finding new ways to understand and care for them. Recently, Miraval was formally added to the World of Hyatt loyalty program, allowing members to earn and redeem points at Miraval Arizona.
The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and/or one or more of its affiliates.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 12 premier brands and 679 properties in 54 countries, as of September 30, 2016. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to create value for shareholders, build relationships with guests and attract the best colleagues in the industry. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt™, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™ and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names and have locations on six continents. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.