Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today introduced a new leadership structure for Miraval, the renowned provider of wellness and mindfulness experiences, which Hyatt acquired earlier this year.

Marc Ellin, Hyatt senior vice president, operations, Americas, will assume increasing responsibilities for Miraval Group, including oversight of operations, sales and marketing. He will report to Steven Rudnitsky, Miraval Group president and chief executive officer. Rudnitsky will continue to lead Miraval through September 30, 2017, at which point he will step down.

"Steve has led a seamless integration and built a strong foundation for the brand's growth," said Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. "Steve will continue to lead us through the transition, then step down at the end of September after accomplishing his goal of further setting the table for Miraval's continuing development. We are happy that Marc will work with Steve for three months before moving into this new role – Marc lives Miraval's core principles and is the right person to maintain Miraval's growth and unique spirit."

Three other Miraval Group executives – Tom Botts, chief marketing officer; Paul McCormick, senior vice president for Miraval operations; and Meredith Nicklas, corporate director of finance – will also depart upon completion of their integration and transition roles.

"These leadership changes are natural, evolutionary and appropriate at this time, both for Miraval and the greater Hyatt organization. Our intention is to build upon the outstanding contributions made by Steve and his team," said Hoplamazian. "We are deeply appreciative of Tom, Paul and Meredith for their outstanding contributions in positioning Miraval for much continued success."

Ellin, a nearly 30-year member of the Hyatt family, began his Hyatt career at Hyatt Regency O'Hare in 1988. He then served as general manager at Park Hyatt Chicago, Grand Hyatt San Francisco and Hyatt Regency Maui. Ellin also held the positions of vice president and managing director of Grand Hyatt Washington and Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Gainey Ranch.

Hyatt acquired Miraval in January 2017 as part of Hyatt's acceleration of its growth strategy by expanding beyond traditional hotel stays. Hyatt is committed to operating Miraval as an independent brand that leverages Hyatt's resources and customer base, and is moving ahead with its strategy to develop Miraval destination wellness resorts in targeted markets, while building a greater depth of expertise in wellness and mindfulness.

The addition and proposed expansion of Miraval reflects Hyatt's commitment to super serving the high-end traveler and finding new ways to understand and care for them. Recently, Miraval was formally added to the World of Hyatt loyalty program, allowing members to earn and redeem points at Miraval Arizona.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and/or one or more of its affiliates.