Jumeirah Group CEO steps down for personal reasons - thenational.ae

umeirah Group, the Dubai Holding hospitality company that owns Burj Al Arab, confirmed that its chief executive Stefan Leser has resigned for “purely personal reasons”. Mr Leser joined the group in January 2016 but he departed in May, after which the group’s chief operating officer Marc Dardenne (who joined Jumeirah Group in September 2016) was appointed as interim group chief executive, according to the group's website. Jumeirah Group said that “a search for Stefan’s replacement has been initiated” and that in the meantime Mr Dardenne would be running the business together with Dubai Holding’s chief executive Edris Al Rafi, who was appointed in April from Meraas Holding, where he was chief commercial officer.