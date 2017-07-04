Cabin, the first hospitality transportation company on a mission to make the most of every waking and sleeping moment, today announced it has secured $3.3 million in seed financing and launched a moving hotel. Cabin's one-of-a-kind overnight travel experience enables people to reclaim their time while saving money by consolidating both transportation and accommodation into one simple and delightful experience.

Initially run as a pilot called SleepBus in early 2016, Cabin sold out of tickets in three days and amassed a waitlist of over 20,000 people seeking to be "teleported" to regional destinations up to 500 miles from home. Led by Founders Fund's FF Angel with participation from SV Angel, Floodgate, Box Group, Brainchild Holdings, Justin Rosenstein, StartX, FJ Labs, and 1517 Fund, the new round of funding will allow Cabin to scale operations both on a regional and national level.

"By eliminating the travel time from traveling, Cabin is giving people the freedom to get where they need to be - without having to spend their precious time in transit," said Tom Currier, CEO and Co-Founder of Cabin.

How Cabin Works:

Guests check into their private cabin at 11:00 p.m. PT while Cabin is stationary at the designated point of departure.

Once the guest is comfortable, the moving hotel travels to the arrival destination. During this time, guests have access to both their private cabin as well as a bathroom and communal lounge, while enjoying WiFi and luxurious, sleep-inducing amenities.

A certified attendant is onboard for the duration of the journey to assist all guests.

Guests check out rested and refreshed in their arrival city at 7:00 a.m. PT.

Availability & Pricing:

Cabin's moving hotel service is initially available between San Francisco and Los Angeles with additional expansion on the horizon.

Book a private cabin and sleep in miles per hour, starting at $115 each way.

"Cabin will turn costly and draining regional trips into affordable, comfortable, enjoyable experiences," said Luke Nosek, Partner at Founders Fund. "We're excited to support Cabin as it re-imagines the future of transportation."

To experience traveling without the travel time, reserve a private cabin at www.ridecabin.com.

