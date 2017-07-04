Cabin Raises Over $3 Million in Seed Funding and Launches Moving Hotel
Fall Asleep in San Francisco and Wake Up in Los Angeles Starting at Just $115
"By eliminating the travel time from traveling, Cabin is giving people the freedom to get where they need to be - without having to spend their precious time in transit," said Tom Currier, CEO and Co-Founder of Cabin.
How Cabin Works:
- Guests check into their private cabin at 11:00 p.m. PT while Cabin is stationary at the designated point of departure.
- Once the guest is comfortable, the moving hotel travels to the arrival destination. During this time, guests have access to both their private cabin as well as a bathroom and communal lounge, while enjoying WiFi and luxurious, sleep-inducing amenities.
- A certified attendant is onboard for the duration of the journey to assist all guests.
- Guests check out rested and refreshed in their arrival city at 7:00 a.m. PT.
Availability & Pricing:
- Cabin's moving hotel service is initially available between San Francisco and Los Angeles with additional expansion on the horizon.
- Book a private cabin and sleep in miles per hour, starting at $115 each way.
"Cabin will turn costly and draining regional trips into affordable, comfortable, enjoyable experiences," said Luke Nosek, Partner at Founders Fund. "We're excited to support Cabin as it re-imagines the future of transportation."
About Cabin
Cabin is the first hospitality transportation company on a mission to make the most of every waking and sleeping moment. Cabin addresses America's "500 mile problem," in which regional travel up to 500 miles from home requires sacrificing an entire day, forcing people to take fewer trips without even knowing it. By consolidating both transportation and accommodation into one simple and delightful experience, Cabin"s one-of-a-kind moving hotel experience enables people to travel without travel time.
With a fleet of beautifully designed private cabins and luxurious, snooze-inducing amenities, Cabin empowers consumers to reclaim their precious time - while being transported to the places they love - securely, affordably and in style. For more information and to reserve a private cabin between San Francisco and Los Angeles, visit ridecabin.com.