Pablo Escobar’s house is now a luxurious five-star resort - gqindia.com

Ever wanted to stay at a Columbian drug lord’s home? Now you can. Located in Tulum, Casa Malca, Pablo Escobar‘s former private estate, has been transformed into a five-star resort. The vacation home of the King of Coke was renovated and turned into an uber-luxe beachside boutique hotel by New York-based art dealer Lio Malca. Located along the most private Tulum beachfront, the heavily-art centric hotel Casa Malca’s (formerly Casa Magna) 36 luxurious velvet-drapped rooms and suites, indoor and terrace bars, and lobby are populated with Malca’s private contemporary art collection — of furniture, sculptures, paintings and installations — including works of Kenny Scharf, Rafael Gomez, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Kaws and more.