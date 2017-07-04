External Article

Trump hotel in Toronto switching to St. Regis brand - travelweekly.com

The Trump International Hotel and Tower Toronto will be rebranded as a St. Regis. The hotel's owner bought out Trump Hotels' management contract and sold the 261-room hotel this week. InnVest Hotels LP bought the 65-story property from JCF Capital for an undisclosed and will temporarily rebrand the property as the Adelaide Hotel Toronto while the property undergoes a renovation. Once the upgrades are completed, the property will be renamed the St. Regis Toronto.