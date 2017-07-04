Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® today debuts Rosewood Conversations, a new, interactive digital platform that celebrates Rosewood's distinctive destinations through the lens of the world's most distinguished personalities, local tastemakers, and traveler insiders. The online hub rosewoodhotels.com/conversations brings Rosewood's A Sense of Place® philosophy to life with conversational content from a rich network of creative talents, bold personalities, and travel and lifestyle journalists who intimately know Rosewood locations.

Intended to inspire and inform through unique perspectives on travel, art, fashion, cuisine, and culture, the digital platform is updated weekly to serve as an insider's travel guide for each destination and a resource for every stage of the travel process. It will offer an enlightening channel for readers to dive deeper into the travel lifestyle topics that intrigue them, start conversations, and share experiences from their own illuminating journeys.

"Rather than being driven by our hotels, the content on Rosewood Conversations is completely dedicated to and driven by the destinations we find inspiring," said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "New, authentic, and unexpected experiences that today's traveler is looking for are the kind of discoveries Rosewood Conversations will reveal."

On Rosewood Conversations, readers will find distinctly personal content – akin to that of a luxury travel and lifestyle magazine rather than a typical hotel blog – with first-person accounts, original photography, interactive maps, interviews with notable locals, neighborhood guides, and insider insights.

The first destinations to be featured on Rosewood Conversations include Beijing, Washington, D.C., New York City, Bermuda, Puebla, and Jeddah. Included in the debut stories are interviews with make-up artist Bobbi Brown on her packing tips and tricks and with acclaimed mixologist Alastair Burgess on his favorite tipples in London, as well as selections from fashion illustrator Clym Evernden's travel sketchbook. Readers can also peruse local guides to several different Manhattan neighborhoods, from style maven Iris Apfel's go-to haunts on the Upper East Side to popular custom tailor Jake Mueser's favorite spots in the West Village. Additionally, several stories will tap the intelligence of local Washington, D.C. insiders, from acclaimed, Michelin-starred Chef Eric Ziebold to stylish local retailer Anna Kahoe, to provide a multi-faceted look at the city and its neighborhoods.

"Rosewood Conversations is an extension of our brand's continued innovation within the digital space," said Thuy Tranthi Rieder, group vice president, sales and marketing of Rosewood Hotel Group. "Our goal is to create an online community for our affluential explorers to meaningfully engage in destination content that is constantly updated with fresh new perspectives on global travel trends."

Rosewood has tapped an extensive network of international writers and photographers, as well as innovators and experts, to contribute to the online hub. The magazine's flexible digital design allows for story formats and layouts that reflect the content's diverse perspectives.

Rosewood Conversations contains original articles, photography, videography, and illustrations commissioned exclusively for the site, as well as content adapted from Rosewood Curators.