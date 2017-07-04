External Article

Inside Hotel de Crillon's luxurious £200 MILLION makeover - including apartments by Karl Lagerfeld and a luxury spa - mirror.co.uk

There's no denying that Paris's Hotel de Crillon is an institution. Initially built in the 18th century as a private residence, it's continually been a haven for the elite from A-listers to millionaires. Some of France's most famous historical figures have wandered through its halls, such as Marie Antoinette who took piano lessons there when it was still a private residence. However, despite its opulent decor and intricate architecture, the years were starting to take its toll on the iconic building - so in 2013 it closed its doors to undergo a series of renovations. Now Hotel de Crillon is set to re-open, owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts , after a seriously luxurious makeover that's totalled a jaw-dropping £200 million!