Accor Signs Three Hotels in Myanmar
In 2015, tourism was the driving force in the Myanmar economy where revenue grew by 19% as inbound traffic increased totally $2.1b or more than 4% of the country's GDP. In the next 10 years, the World Travel and Tourism Council projects that Myanmar's tourism industry will rank second out of 184 countries for long-term growth. It was ranked 15th globally in 2016.
Mercure Mandalay Hill Resort
Set on 11 acres of tropical gardens, Mercure Mandalay Hill Resort features 206 rooms with views of Mandalay Hill, the Royal Palace, the Irrawaddy River and the city of Mandalay, once the Royal Capital of Myanmar.
Dining outlets will include three restaurants – Yadanabon, Mings Chinese and Kinsana Garden and two bars - Kipling's Lounge Bar and Garden Tivaratee.
MICE facilities will include a conference centre, a ballroom and three meeting rooms.
Pullman Yangon Centrepoint
Situated opposite Yangon's iconic High Court building and the famous Independence Monument Park, the newly built Pullman Yangon Centrepoint will be part of Centrepoint Towers, one of the tallest commercial buildings in the city.
The hotel features 300 guest rooms, an all-day-dining outlet, two specialty restaurants, a destination sky bar and lobby lounge. Meetings and events space include a ballroom and ten meeting rooms.
Leisure facilities include a pool, fitness centre and a spa.
Mandalay Hill Resort, MGallery by Sofitel
Debuting in 2020, the newly built Mandalay Hill Resort, MGallery by Sofitel is situated near Mandalay's most iconic cultural monuments, the luxury boutique hotel will feature 150 guest rooms and villas, a restaurant and bar.
The resort will also feature an outdoor pool and spa which will be shared with the neighbouring Mercure Mandalay Hill Resort.
"LP Holding's partnership with AccorHotels combines the expertise of a global hospitality company with a strong local market expertise," says Lertsak Nopburanand, Director of LP Holding Co., Ltd. "After the sanctions were lifted, Myanmar became one of the most sought-after destinations in Southeast Asia. These three hotels will give travelers additional hotel choices with the growing tourism in the country particularly in Mandalay, as the city continues to develop."
