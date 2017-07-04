The new corporation between AHS and Vienna House will be extremely beneficial for both hotel groups with the expansion of AHS' multiple award-winning U Hotels and Resorts brand into the European market via AHS Europe office in Vienna.

Bangkok-based hospitality management company Absolute Hotel Services Group (AHS) announced the cooperation between AHS and Vienna House, Austria's largest hotel group to expand their related brands in Europe and Asia. Vienna House currently owns and/or managed 36 properties throughout Europe.

The new corporation between AHS and Vienna House will be extremely beneficial for both hotel groups with the expansion of AHS' multiple award-winning U Hotels and Resorts brand into the European market via AHS Europe office in Vienna. Austria while also expanding the Vienna House brand in Asia under the auspices of Vienna House Asia office in Bangkok, Thailand.

CEO of AHS Mr. Jonathan Wigley said "In Vienna House I can think of no better a partner to introduce our U properties into Europe as their reputation precedes them for an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction and authentic hospitality, which is exactly what we at AHS are looking for to spearhead our expansion westwards," while CEO of Vienna House Mr. Rupert Simoner added "Having Absolute Hotel Services as our partner in Asia is a genuinely exciting time for us as now we have the strong background and unwavering support of an already well-established and respected company to bring the Vienna House experience to a whole new market in Asia."

About Vienna House

Vienna House is all about making new experiences, exploring as well as recognising the true beauty in the simple things in life. Vienna House are hotels with their own character but with shared values and one aim: to inspire guests. Austria\'s largest hotel group owns and manages individual city and resort hotels with a joined character. The hotels of the \"Vienna House\" brand are operated in the upscale design segment and include individual city and resort hotels that stand for timeless design and a natural classiness. \"Vienna House Easy\" are the group\'s smart-casual design hotels with a cool, fresh, easy-going style. The company currently employs 2,200 staff members in nine countries. Vienna House is a registered trademark of Vienna International Hotelmanagement AG. www.viennahouse.com