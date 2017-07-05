Coast & Country Hotels, part of the Shearings Leisure Group, has extended its hotel distribution to the Global Distribution Systems (GDS) for the first time ever, joining HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts' HO chain code.

Historically popular as coach tour destinations for Shearings Holidays, Coast & Country Hotels now also provide the perfect backdrop to elegant weddings, productive business meetings, and pleasant holiday getaways.

The Coast & Country brand includes a portfolio of 15 hotels in some of the UK's most prominent countryside and coastal locations. All hotels will be represented on the GDS, under HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts' very own HO chain code.

Chris Hannon, Managing Director, at Coast & Country Hotels said:

As this is the first time that the Coast & Country Hotels brand will be represented on the GDS, we wanted to ensure that our representation is in the right hands. Apart from GDS connectivity, HotelREZ will also provide us with sales and marketing consultancy services including distribution to a range of preferred TMC and consortia partners worldwide.

Catt McLeod, Director of Strategic Partnerships, HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts added:

We are very pleased to welcome the Coast & Country hotels to the HotelREZ portfolio, and look forward to supporting their sales strategy through our Global Distribution and Demand Sales offering. HotelREZ is able to provide a tailored solution for hotels and chains that are looking for that little extra, but also want the security of the Sabre technological backbone. We think our offering is perfect for hoteliers who are looking for more than technology and require a best in breed approach to distribution.

Coast & Country Hotels is a charming collection of iconic local landmarks steeped in rich history, with superb positions in some of Britain's most popular destinations. Among them is a restored mansion house, a Duchess's villa, an old Scottish hydrotherapy spa (hydro) and a nineteenth-century farmhouse, each with its own story to tell.

All the hotels offer restaurants, bars, lounge areas with complimentary Wi-Fi, and at select hotels, excellent fitness and leisure facilities. A number of Coast & Country hotels also offer outstanding facilities for wedding receptions and business meetings.

