Dubai has revolutionized the urban environment with a number of innovative and glittering hotels. The unique designs are now a staple of the desert city, which in recent decades has evolved into one of the most lavish hospitality destinations on the planet.

Take, for example, the Dynamic Tower Hotel, which will be the world's first ever rotating hotel when it debuts at its expected completion date in the year 2020. Designed by the visionary Israeli-Italian architect David Fisher of Dynamic Architecture, the hotel will be a shape-shifting tower, one that constantly rotates and takes on different modulations.

What's noteworthy about this property—aside from its utterly unique design concept—is the length of time it took to go from pitch to completion. In fact, this hotel was first pitched back in 2008. As with any innovative property, however, it took some time to come to fruition.

Put simply, Dubai is a forward-thinking city, one where the seed of an idea for a new type of hotel can be planted and nurtured before eventually blooming many, many years after the development process began.

With this in mind, let's now take a look at some of the other upcoming projects that will define Dubai's skyline—which already boasts the tallest building in the world—in the years that are to come.

The Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences

The Royal Atlantis Resort and Residents is a unique design, like many of the gleaming properties that have risen from the sands of Dubai. This hotel, which is currently under construction with a projected opening date set for the third quarter of 2019, looks like a someone has stacked a number of golden boxes atop each other, leaving space between them for commons areas dotted by palm trees. This truly stunning building will soar 47 stories into the sky, featuring 791 guest rooms and suites, 230 luxury residences, private gardens, and infinity pools.

Bawadi Project

Dubai's status as one of the most luxurious destinations on the face of the planet continues to attract many heavy spenders and high profile guests to the city. As a result, developers are planning some truly massive hotel properties. One such construction is the Bawadi Project, which is currently in the pre-planning phase. Once it is finished, however, the Bawadi Project will contain 60,000 new luxury guest rooms for visitors, making it the longest chain of luxury hotels in the world, spread 10 kilometers and 51 separate properties. The Bawadi Project will be located near the Arabian Ranches.

DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels and Resorts

The DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels and Resorts is a hotel and residential complex located in the heart of Dubai's stylish Burj area. It's a four-tower development that will feature 1,200 luxury serviced suites in three of its towers, all of which will offering sumptuous living with a Hollywood chic. The fourth tower will house the world's first Paramount Hotel and Paramount Residences. Each tower on the property will be more than 250 meters in height.

