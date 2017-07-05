ReviewPro announces a new partnership with The Scenic Hotel Group in New Zealand to help properties across the entire group enhance the guest experience. All 18 properties will now have access to in-depth analytics from ReviewPro's Online Reputation Management solution and Guest Satisfaction Surveys to drive improvements and boost guest satisfaction.

100% New Zealand owned and operated, The Scenic Hotel Group prides themselves on offering true Kiwi hospitality at the hotels in New Zealand, Tonga and Niue. Consisting of three brands Heartland Hotels and Scenic Hotels, Suites & Resorts plus the Te Waonui Forest Retreat, the group offers distinct levels of quality, comfort and value.

The Scenic Hotel Group decided that in order to deliver on the promise of each property reflecting the unique identity and personality of their region, they needed to listen carefully to what guests were saying about their experiences, preferences and needs. As a result, the brand has implemented ReviewPro's Guest Intelligence Suite to access meaningful performance metrics to identify issues and take action to create the best possible experiences for guests.

Chris Clayton, ICT Manager, Scenic Hotel Group commented on the recent partnership, "ReviewPro was chosen ahead of other products due to the full feature set, ease of use and outstanding pre sales support from both the team in Australia and Asia. We were able to speak directly with the product managers in Europe to help answer some of the more technical questions we had before committing to the product."

RJ Friedlander, CEO of ReviewPro added, "The spirit of genuine hospitality is firmly at the heart of the Scenic Hotel Group which aligns with our own values at ReviewPro. Our solution will provide the brand with a vital platform to not only capture valuable guest insights, but also to act upon them across the entire group to boost online rankings and revenue."

With this latest new client agreement, ReviewPro continues to consolidate its position as industry leaders in Asia Pacific and further expand its global client base of over 30,000 hotels. For more information on ReviewPro, please contact press@reviewpro.com.