Scenic Hotel Group to Leverage ReviewPro’s Guest Intelligence to Deliver Memorable Experiences
100% New Zealand owned and operated, The Scenic Hotel Group prides themselves on offering true Kiwi hospitality at the hotels in New Zealand, Tonga and Niue. Consisting of three brands Heartland Hotels and Scenic Hotels, Suites & Resorts plus the Te Waonui Forest Retreat, the group offers distinct levels of quality, comfort and value.
Chris Clayton, ICT Manager, Scenic Hotel Group commented on the recent partnership, "ReviewPro was chosen ahead of other products due to the full feature set, ease of use and outstanding pre sales support from both the team in Australia and Asia. We were able to speak directly with the product managers in Europe to help answer some of the more technical questions we had before committing to the product."
RJ Friedlander, CEO of ReviewPro added, "The spirit of genuine hospitality is firmly at the heart of the Scenic Hotel Group which aligns with our own values at ReviewPro. Our solution will provide the brand with a vital platform to not only capture valuable guest insights, but also to act upon them across the entire group to boost online rankings and revenue."
With this latest new client agreement, ReviewPro continues to consolidate its position as industry leaders in Asia Pacific and further expand its global client base of over 30,000 hotels. For more information on ReviewPro, please contact press@reviewpro.com.
About ReviewPro
ReviewPro is the leading provider of Guest Intelligence solutions to hotels worldwide. The company"s suite of cloud-based solutions consists of Online Reputation Management (ORM) and Guest Satisfaction Surveys (GSS), which enable clients to obtain a deeper understanding of reputation performance as well as operational/service strengths and weaknesses. They also offer Auto Case Management and the Guest Messaging Hub to help automate internal processes to ensure guest feedback is acted on quickly and efficiently. Leveraging Guest Intelligence effectively allows clients to increase guest satisfaction, rankings on review sites/OTAs and revenue.
The company offers the industry-standard Global Review Index™ (GRI), an online reputation score, which is used by thousands of hotels worldwide as a benchmark for reputation management efforts, based on review data collected from 175 OTAs and review sites in more than 45 languages. More than 30,000 hotels worldwide leverage ReviewPro"s solutions to deliver better guest experiences. For more information about ReviewPro, please visit www.reviewpro.com.