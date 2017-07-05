The HVS Asia-Pacific Hotel Operator Guide 2017
It is with great pleasure that I share with you our fourth annual Asia-Pacific Operator Guide, data as of 31 December 2016. This fourth edition will continue to serve owners as a reference for which operator has a strong presence in their home market and in potential future markets further ashore as well as key feeder markets across the region. As more brands are created and/or introduced to the region, owners need to navigate a more complex environment. At the same time, M&A activities have created larger companies with a very large portfolio of brands. At the same time, we see operators building pipelines with limited-service brands that are easier to scale. Which operator to choose?
In this fourth edition, we have captured close to one million existing and more than half a million pipeline rooms spread over 6,930 properties. This publication features major operators and we look forward to have more brands included in forthcoming editions. Our analysis covers 30 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific (excluding India) and 901 markets with existing hotels as well as 574 markets with proposed hotels.
About HVS
HVS, the world"s leading consulting and services organization focused on the hotel, mixed-use, shared ownership, gaming, and leisure industries, celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2015. Established in 1980, the company performs 4,500+ assignments each year for hotel and real estate owners, operators, and developers worldwide. HVS principals are regarded as the leading experts in their respective regions of the globe. Through a network of more than 35 offices and more than 500 professionals, HVS provides an unparalleled range of complementary services for the hospitality industry. HVS.com