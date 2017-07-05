It is with great pleasure that I share with you our fourth annual Asia-Pacific Operator Guide, data as of 31 December 2016. This fourth edition will continue to serve owners as a reference for which operator has a strong presence in their home market and in potential future markets further ashore as well as key feeder markets across the region. As more brands are created and/or introduced to the region, owners need to navigate a more complex environment. At the same time, M&A activities have created larger companies with a very large portfolio of brands. At the same time, we see operators building pipelines with limited-service brands that are easier to scale. Which operator to choose?

Branding, anchored by the management expertise and distribution power that operators bring to a hotel property, is becoming more and more critical. In the face of increasing competition, non-branded properties often perform at a discount to their branded peers due to lack of awareness and quality assurance. Running a hotel is no easy task and owners have a tendency to view operators' fees as unjustified for the value they deliver. It is essential that owner and operator align their interest from very early in the process and work towards a common goal, rather than start their long-term relationship from conflicting standpoints.

In this fourth edition, we have captured close to one million existing and more than half a million pipeline rooms spread over 6,930 properties. This publication features major operators and we look forward to have more brands included in forthcoming editions. Our analysis covers 30 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific (excluding India) and 901 markets with existing hotels as well as 574 markets with proposed hotels.