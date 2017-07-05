External Article

Inside Legoland's new Castle Hotel featuring 657 models made from 2.1 MILLION bricks - mirror.co.uk

This is the enthralling latest addition to Britain's Legoland theme park - a new hotel with 657 models made with a total of 2.1 million bricks. Wannabe knights and wizards of all ages have an exciting treat in store at the Castle Hotel, the newly opened addition to Legoland Windsor Resort. It has 61 fantastical family bedrooms (with separate sleeping areas), in knight and wizard themes, set to fire children's imaginations. I took my (almost) four-year-old, Ollie, for a very special sleepover the night before it opened, and we were in good company. Celebs we spotted included Steps' Claire Richards and her family, McFly's Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna and their two kids, Buddy and Buzz, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her brood. Everything was awesome but these were the particular highlights...