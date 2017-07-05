New brand Trademark Hotel Collection launched by Wyndham Hotels
The initial starting point for Trademark begins with more than 50 unique hotel projects in the pipeline, some existing hotels and some new build hotels, mostly located in urban hubs and gateway cities. This will be Wyndham's 19th brand and will be a little more vague in nature than some of their more signature hard brands, like Travelodge for example, which allows for more brand flexibility and the ability of the independent hotelier operating the property to leave their own mark.
Let´s take a look at some projects currently underway by Wyndham Hotels
Tryp by Wyndham Maritime Hotel
The 150-room, new construction hotel is managed by Florida-based Innisfree Hotels and owned by Taplin Development Company, the successful developer of more than 2,500,000 square feet of luxury apartments, landscape design projects, and mixed use developments.
Wyndham Grand The Angus
The luxury resort to be located near Broughty Ferry, Dundee, will feature a five-star hotel with spa, leisure facilities and lodges, alongside a signature Darren Clarke 18-hole championship golf course, designed directly by the reigning Open Champion with one of Scotland's most high profile golf course architects.
Super 8 Hotel Hamburg
The plans will see a dual-branded Holiday Inn & Super 8 Hotel project on a 3.760sqm area on Eiffestraße in Hamburg.
More information on Wyndham Hotels can be found onTOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.