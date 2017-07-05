Did you know that 7 out of ten UK households took a holiday in the past year? Or that 76% of Brits prefer to book their next holiday online? Brits love to travel.

Escaping our typical gloomy weather every year, is to us, as natural as putting the kettle on after a hard day's work (54% of us even take our tea bags on holiday with us!).But where do we like to go? How do we get there? Who do we take? Here, Panoramic Villas, have explored how us Brits like to holiday. Check out the infographic below.

