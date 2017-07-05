OTA Insight to deliver pioneering rate intelligence partnership to Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
Carlson Rezidor sought out a global solution to support its domestic and international properties to achieve its profitability goals. The partnership will see OTA Insight roll out its best-in- class dashboard technology to help drive the Group's revenue management strategy and provide innovative competitor benchmarking.
Taking a forward-thinking approach to support the strong growth of direct bookings, OTA Insight will also supply the hotels and Carlson Rezidor corporate teams with revolutionary rate parity management tools to enable them to monitor locally targeted OTA promotions and help ensure the best rate is always available on the hotel's website.
Eric De Neef, Global Chief Branding and Commercial Officer, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, added: "OTA Insight is the best fit for Carlson Rezidor Hotel group's revenue management strategy and systems, as it helps us unlock crucial market trends and monitor real-time movement on supply and demand of hotel rooms worldwide. We are excited about this collaboration and believe OTA Insight's progressive business intelligence tools will provide us with the information needed to grow our occupancy and revenue, but also a chance to deliver the best rate (guarantee) for our customers, on our own brand websites."
About Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the world's largest and most dynamic hotel companies and includes 1,440 locations in operation and under development with more than 230,000 rooms and a footprint spanning 115 countries and territories. The Carlson Rezidor portfolio includes a powerful set of global brands: Quorvus Collection, Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Radisson RED, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson and Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM. Guests can benefit from Club CarlsonSM, a program that redefines hotel rewards with a collection of exceptional benefits, services, and privileges at more than 1,000 hotels worldwide. Over 95,000 people are employed in Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group hotel systems and the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Singapore, and Brussels. For more information, visit www.carlsonrezidor.com and follow on Twitter @carlsonrezidor.
About OTA Insight
OTA Insight delivers innovative, easy-to-use, cloud-based revenue management solutions to Hotels, Resorts, Apartments, Hostels and Accommodation businesses globally.
Empowering strategic revenue planning and monitoring to increase profit, OTA Insight"s industry-leading suite of tools is built on the latest business intelligence and data technologies. The dashboard and reporting ensures that businesses can maximise occupancy and are always competitively priced.
With live updates, 24/7 support from an expert customer success team, and a highly-intuitive and customisable dashboard, OTA Insight also integrates with other industry tools including: hotel property management systems, leading RMS solutions and data benchmarking providers.
OTA Insight has a team of international experts based in the UK, US, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, South Africa and India supporting over 16,000 clients in over 134 countries. For more information, visit http://www.otainsight.com and follow on Twitter @otainsight.