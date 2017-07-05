External Article

Dream Suite: Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown's Royal Suite - telegraph.co.uk

In a city known for its shoebox-sized hotel rooms, the Royal Suite at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown really gives meaning to the luxury of space. Measuring 2,400sq ft (223sq metres), it takes up the entire east side of the 24th floor; up here, you not only have an up-close view of the Manhattan skyline, you’re amongst it. The 82-storey building is a Robert A.M. Stern masterpiece, which aims to evoke the grand apartment blocks of 20th-century New York. Inside it’s Wall Street meets modern art.