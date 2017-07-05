Katara Hospitality, the global hotel owner, developer and operator based in Qatar, reinforced its commitment to developing Qatar's next generation of hospitality leaders this week with Chief Executive Officer, Hamad Abdulla Al-Mulla delivering a keynote speech at Stenden University Qatar.

Having spent more than 25 years in the hospitality industry, Hamad Abdulla Al-Mulla spoke to students about the development Katara Hospitality as well as his own career path at Gulf Hotel in 1991, currently known as Doha Marriott Hotel, to be the Chief Executive Officer of a leading global hospitality company.

Commenting on the occasion, Hamad Abdulla Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer of Katara Hospitality said: "It gives me great pleasure to speak with young Qataris who are interested in developing their career in the hospitality industry. Our partnership with Stenden University Qatar is just one example of how Katara Hospitality is dedicated to creating a dynamic and effective workforce for Qatar and underlines our commitment to developing future Qatari hospitality leaders."

During the event, which was held in the Stenden University Qatar, Hamad Abdulla Al-Mulla shared his personal experience and his vision for the future: "My vision has always been to see Katara Hospitality become one of the world's leading hospitality organisations, leveraging our deep experience to showcase the rich Qatari heritage and Arabian hospitality. We take our role in the creation of a local knowledge economy very seriously and believe there is ample opportunity to grow and develop in this rewarding industry."

Dr. Ivan Ninov, Executive Dean of Stenden University stated: "We at Stenden University Qatar are very privileged to have hosted Mr. Hamad Al Mulla, as he is one of the industry leaders, who have truly inspired and motivated our students. His strong passion for the hospitality industry and his valuable advice for a successful career, were very well received by our students and faculty members."

Earlier this year Stenden University Qatar launched its Keynote Speaker Series where it hosted six leaders from different organisations in Qatar have addressed its students and faculty members.

As the country's flagship hospitality organisation, Katara Hospitality is dedicated to achieving the values and objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030. A part of this is Katara Hospitality's committed to investing in the country's youth by providing unique employment and career opportunities for Qatari Nationals.