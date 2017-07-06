TOPHOTELPROJECTS is very proud to announce the launch of TOPHOTELSUPPLIER, the first complete online directory for leading suppliers throughout the global hospitality industry.

TOPHOTELPROJECTS is known worldwide as a specialized service provider that facilitates the exchange of information between stakeholders within the international hotel industry. TOPHOTELSUPPLIER is a natural extension of its brand and work.

TOPHOTELSUPPLIER is the first of its kind: a complete, worldwide directory of all the leading hotel suppliers and services. Since its inception in May 2017, it has listed more than 3,000 companies. The directory is also user friendly, offering a number of search and filter criteria that allow categories to be narrowed based on hotel areas, products, locations and the sales area of the user, areas such as development, architecture, interior design, operator, brands, general contractor, consulting and more.

The content with TOPHOTELSUPPLIER is also continuously updated and communicated through channels that reach the industry's target groups, all while providing direct integration with related articles through TOPHOTELNEWS. Through researching and analyzing other hotel supplier directories, we found that those listings are mostly a byproduct of advertising sales, and they lack a clear strategy or a set of direct benefits for real suppliers.

To remedy this, TOPHOTELSUPPLIER maintains a focus on elaborate strategy, accurate definition of target groups, high investment, global orientation, high data quality, extensive company data, various search and filter functions, ideal usability, responsive design for all devices, direct media and newsletter communications to target groups, and full social media integration.

TOPHOTELSUPPLIER offers direct integration to related articles on TOPHOTELNEWS, giving readers there a chance to connect with hotel suppliers.

As market leader in researching all hotel construction projects and brands worldwide, TOPHOTELPROJECTS is uniquely connected to the companies and decision makers involved with developing new hotels. Their online database gives TOPHOTELSUPPLIER access to nearly 6,000 hotel projects, including all relevant stakeholders from the areas of investment, development, architecture, interior design, operation, branding and consulting.

For more than 10 years, TOPHOTELPROJECTS has focused on online business, gaining a vast expertise in online marketing and all of the vital and evolving communications channels. TOPHOTELSUPPLIER´s network consists of more than 100,000 contacts from the right target groups, with TOPHOTELPROJECTS LinkedIn group counting more than 20,000 members.

