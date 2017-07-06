Public markets itself as luxury for all, a universal space that is both elegant, glamorous and minimal all at once. It has 367 rooms and suites, some of which are even designed by John Pawson, an architect known for his minimal, pared back style. Three restaurants and two rooftop bars offer social spaces that will encourage shared user experiences, and cultural facilities such as a performance and multimedia space for film screenings, exhibitions and shows. Schrager has many years of experience in the hospitality industry and was also responsible for starting Marriott's successful Edition brand. He says that this is a new era in the world of hospitality and that hoteliers need to meet the challenge head-on, and that the rise of shared accommodation has necessitated a revolution from within the hotel industry, and refers to the advent of boutique hotels over 20 years ago as precedent for a big shift. He says, "I do believe that Public is the first new idea since Steven and I introduced the boutique hotel 25 years ago. I do think that this is another disruption within the industry, providing really, really great luxury service at an affordable price. Just think about it, it's a paradigm, it's a new idea."
Let´s take a look at some project currently underway by Public Hotels:
PUBLIC HOTEL CHRYSTIE STREET
Above the PUBLIC New York hotel will be the 215 Chrystie Street Residences, eleven luxury condominiums which will all offer pristine, unobstructed views of both Midtown and Downtown Manhattan.
PUBLIC HOTEL DUMBO
Plans are in the works to develop a new Public Hotel under Ian Schraeger's brand in a former industrial complex along the Brooklyn Bridge. Plans include meeting space and key amenities.
More information on hotel constructions in New York can be found onTOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.
View Source
Contact
Lennart Kooy
associate partner TOPHOTELMEDIA
Send Email