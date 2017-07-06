External Article

What does technology mean for the future of business travel? - information-age.com

Business travel is often thought of as solely a necessity for getting from one meeting to another, yet it drives the success of every business in the world.A recent report from the World Travel and Tourism Council and Travelport revealed that business travel accounts for $1.3 trillion of global travel spending annually, and is set to rise at 3.7% per annum over the next ten years. One key reason for this impressive growth has been the industry’s adoption of pioneering technology.