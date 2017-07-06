‘Twin Win’ as Areen Designs Interiors on two hotel projects in Nairobi, Kenya
Four Points by Sheraton hotel projects for Areen at airport and in city
Vivek Mathur, General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Hurlingham comments:. "Areen Design's concepts have dramatically improved the hotel space with a dynamic new addition to our Food and Beverage offering. The new lobby feels so much more spacious with sit down check-in facility for our SPG guests. An upgrade of the all-day dining restaurant Pablo's is also currently underway." He continues: "Whilst the delivery programme was undoubtedly demanding, by working closely with the Areen Design team, our deadlines were all met. This close working relationship is essential and has also led to the team now working with us on our airport project. That says it all."
Andrew Linwood, Head of Hospitality Design, Areen Design, comments: "With innovation being a key part of the Four Points by Sheraton offer, we want guests in both hotel projects in Nairobi to appreciate the quality and creativity of our interiors, whilst also respecting the culture and heritage of the locality. This has become a familiar challenge for us and we look forward to many more."
The hospitality division consists of an award-wining team of designers creating bespoke interiors for all aspects of the hospitality industry including hotels, bars, restaurants, apartments and VIP lounges. The team is currently working on a broad portfolio of projects, focusing on developing markets throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
For further information about Areen please visit www.areen.com/work/hospitality or call Ellicia Ferrerio on 020 8748 8088