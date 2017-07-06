Areen Design's award-winning hospitality division has been working on two new hotels in Nairobi, both under Marriott's Four Points by Sheraton brand. At Nairobi's international airport, the new 172 room hotel is scheduled to open later in the year and is expected to set a benchmark of contemporary design, with all the quality and functionality expected by international travellers and residents alike. Areen Design is responsible for the concept design of all the public areas, including a reception with a double height feature wall, the Lobby Café with a display that changes from day to night and the rooftop pool with views out towards Nairobi National Park.

The second project, located within the bustling hub of Hurlingham in Nairobi has just opened, and represented a different challenge. Formerly a Best Western Premier, this hotel was converted to a Four Points by Sheraton property requiring an interior design approach which preserved successful elements, but brought the design in-line with Marriott's expectations, ensuring it now operates as a leading business hotel. Guests are already enjoying the same high level of finishes as planned for the airport hotel including a full redesign of the reception, with a new Lobby Café.

Vivek Mathur, General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Hurlingham comments:. "Areen Design's concepts have dramatically improved the hotel space with a dynamic new addition to our Food and Beverage offering. The new lobby feels so much more spacious with sit down check-in facility for our SPG guests. An upgrade of the all-day dining restaurant Pablo's is also currently underway." He continues: "Whilst the delivery programme was undoubtedly demanding, by working closely with the Areen Design team, our deadlines were all met. This close working relationship is essential and has also led to the team now working with us on our airport project. That says it all."

Andrew Linwood, Head of Hospitality Design, Areen Design, comments: "With innovation being a key part of the Four Points by Sheraton offer, we want guests in both hotel projects in Nairobi to appreciate the quality and creativity of our interiors, whilst also respecting the culture and heritage of the locality. This has become a familiar challenge for us and we look forward to many more."

