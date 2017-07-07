University of Phoenix Survey Finds the Need to use Personal Devices on Vacation Outweighs Cybersecurity Concerns for Majority of Registered Voters
Smartphones are a must-have necessity for many summer travelers, yet most do little to keep their devices secure while away from home
Summer vacation is often seen as a time to disconnect, yet three out of four respondents say they bring their smartphone with them, and half check their devices at least once an hour. Despite using their devices often, very few take measures to prevent hackers from potentially accessing personal information: 54 percent lock devices when not in use, but less than half take other precautions, such as hiding devices when away (40 percent), updating antivirus software (39 percent) or changing passwords (24 percent).
According to the survey, stolen bank information is the top concern for registered voters while travelling, selected by more than half of respondents. Other major concerns include losing devices (48 percent) and contracting viruses on devices (44 percent), while less than a third are concerned about hacked email or social media accounts. Some people are taking steps to be more secure: 86 percent of those surveyed say they update security settings if hacked.
Other findings from the survey include:
- Half of respondents say using devices on vacation is as safe as at home.
- Sixty-eight percent of respondents feel more secure using their phone's hotspot versus public Wi-Fi.
- More than half of respondents check email or social media while on vacation.
- Forty-one percent of respondents post photos from trips on social media accounts while away from home.
"There are myriad ways your personal information can be compromised while you're away from home; the best method to prevent it is to be aware of how you can be hacked and take steps to avoid that from happening," Dr. Hoyt said. "Vacations should be relaxing and fun, but in today's world of connected devices, we always have to be alert."
Read the full survey.
Survey Methodology
This poll was conducted from May 25-30, 2017, among a national sample of 1991 registered voters. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of registered voters based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables, please contact Cooper Nelson at cooper.nelson@apollo.edu.
Contact
Cooper Nelson
Phone: 480-323-6453
Send Email
About College of Information Systems and Technology
University of Phoenix College of Information Systems and Technology is a leader and advocate for the development and advancement of IT in global business operations. The College offers associate, bachelor"s, master"s and doctoral degree programs. Its Faculty Advisory Council, composed of experts and leaders in the field, ensures curriculum is on pace with national and international market demands. Providing innovative digital learning tools developed to suit all learning styles, the College focuses on building technical knowledge and its successful application to real-world business environments. For more information, visit www.phoenix.edu/technology.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is constantly innovating to help working adults move efficiently from education to careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant and engaging courses, and interactive learning can help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. As a subsidiary of Apollo Education Group, Inc., University of Phoenix serves a diverse student population, offering associate, bachelor"s, master"s and doctoral degree programs from campuses and learning centers across the U.S. as well as online throughout the world. For more information, visit www.phoenix.edu.