Since the beginning of 2017, foreign investment has been increasing in St. Petersburg, one of Russia's most beautiful and storied cities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his recent address at the 21st St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"In the first quarter, the inflow of direct foreign investment into the Russian economy amounted to seven billion dollars. Notably, this is the best indicator for the relevant period in the past three years," Putin said.

This is notable not just for hotel owners and operators in Russia, but for stakeholders across the globe as well. Both Moscow and St. Petersburg, at their best, can prove to be a robust market for tourism and hospitality. With that in mind, it's important to take note of some of the major upcoming hotel construction projects currently underway in St. Petersburg.

Let's take a look:

Holiday Inn St. Petersburg – Proletarskaya

The Holiday Inn St. Petersburg – Proletarskaya will be part of Expoforum International, the latest and most modern convention center in St. Petersburg, when it is completed in the second quarter of 2018. Currently, this project is in the under construction phase.

One of the property's top assests is its location near the Proletarskaya underground station, which enables guests to easily reach Nevsky Prospekt in the city center, just fifteen quick minutes away. The 414-room hotel is also likely to welcome many guests who are attending events at the convention center, as well as business guests with affairs to attend to in the nearby business parks.

Of the Holiday Inn St. Petersburg – Proletarskaya's 414 rooms, 18 will be suites. The property will also feature extensive meeting facilities, including a conference center and a sizeable congress hall with a 1,000-seat capacity. The hotel will, of course, also feature its brands signature Open Lobby, with a 24-hour restaurant and bar. Industry experts will of course remember that it was this Open Lobby that transformed traditional lobby spaces by combing the front desk, lobby, restaurant, bar, lounge area and business center into a single cohesive space with a refreshing design and contemporary feel. The influence of this is still felt today throughout the industry.

Hilton St. Petersburg Expoforum

Okay, so technically this hotel is a recent opening, rather than a current member of the St. Petersburg construction pipeline. However, it's so young that it bears inclusion in our list. This 235-room hotel is a new 2017 addition to St. Petersburg.

Hilton Worldwide has announced the signing of a management agreement with Expoforum JSC for a dual-branded project that features a Hilton and a Hampton by Hilton Hotel, both of which are now located at the Expoforum, Russia's newest international convention and exhibition center. In addition to 235 rooms, this property features 21 suites, as well as a specialty restaurant, all-day dining, lobby bar, and event space totaling 1,600-sqare meters, plus a business center and health club with an indoor pool.

aloft St. Petersburg

There is likely no hotel brand on the planet that is as prevalent and hip as aloft, which is making major gains on a seemingly daily basis.

The brand's St. Petersburg location, which will be in the northern part of the city overlooking the Neva River, is currently in the planning process, with a projected opening sometime during the first quarter of 2018. Once finished, this property will offer atmospheric public spaces for guests to mix and mingle, read the paper, work on laptops, play pool, or share a drink with friends at the lounge or bar. In addition, all loft-like guest rooms will boast high ceilings, oversized windows and an ultra-comfortable platform bed, plus large walk-in showers.

More information on hotel construction in St. Petersburg can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS

, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.