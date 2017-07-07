External Article

Report: Trump Couldn’t Find a Hotel Room in Hamburg - nymag.com

When President Trump lays his head to rest tonight in Hamburg, Germany, he will reportedly be doing so in a government-owned guesthouse. That wasn’t his first choice, but after the White House was unable to find a ritzy Hamburg hotel to host him, it was Trump’s best option. It’s unclear if Trump encountered so many “no vacancy” signs because his team is disorganized or because he’s reviled. BuzzFeed blames staffers who got a late start booking Trump’s travel plans. By the time they began searching for hotels in Hamburg, all the rooms were booked.