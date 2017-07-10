External Article

Peek inside the luxury hotel on wheels

cnn.com

Sleeping on a bus doesn't sound glamorous -- but California-based Cabin is here to change your preconceptions. This San Francisco start-up has created a luxury hotel on wheels. Inspired by the old time romance of mid-twentieth-century trains and ocean liners, Cabin's guests to go to sleep in one city and wake somewhere else entirely. Forget awkward sleep postures on planes, or slumping in the back of the car, Cabin is kitted out with memory foam beds, leather seats and high-quality service.