Xn protel welcomes Edinburgh Collection’s Haymarket Hub Hotel Edinburgh to the protel family with a super quick PMS implementation
Facing imminent deadlines of the previous system being switched off and the hotel grinding to a halt, a quick installation of protel SPE/MPE and hassle-free data transfer was business critical.
Global hospitality management software company Xn protel Systems today announced the implementation and go-live of protel SPE/MPE at Edinburgh Collection's latest acquisition, the Hub Hotel in Edinburgh.
protel SPE/MPE is an on-premise or hosted property management system for independent and group hotels, serviced apartments and other accommodation businesses. It is internationally proven, feature rich and trusted worldwide. It seamlessly connects to all major hotel systems to empower staff, increase profits and support the growing needs of a hotel business.
Ricky Kapoor, Managing Director, The Edinburgh Collection
said: "We had to make sure protel was up and running in time for the completion of the purchase of Hub Hotel because the previous owner's IT systems were being switched off on the completion date. Our biggest challenge was the fact that the time between exchange and completion of the property was very short.
Ricky continues, "We can't praise Xn protel enough for making sure we achieved our mandatory operational go-live date and for helping to minimize disruption within the hotel. They also made sure the transfer of our data went smoothly."
Alan O'Riordan, Managing Director UK and Europe, Xn protel Systems comments: "We welcome the Hub Hotel and its team and we're delighted to have been able to help get them up and running so quickly."
About The Edinburgh Collection
The Edinburgh Collection is part of Palm Holdings which specialises in hospitality services, business services, construction as well as property acquisition & development. The business has interests in the UK, Canada, USA and India The new acquisition of the Haymarket Hub Hotel brings the number of bedrooms at the Edinburgh Collection to over 400. The group is now very well placed to provide a variety of accommodation styles for those looking for luxury breaks to corporate and leisure visitors seeking excellent value for money. Each of the Edinburgh venues offers its own unique character and appeal.
highly functional, cloud-native and open systems provide the latest technology and flexibility. They help world-class hospitality companies in over 50 countries to optimize revenue generation, simplify service operations and enhance the quality of guest communications.
Xn protel Systems is a global hospitality management software company specializing in property management, central reservations, point of sale and activity management solutions. Our business-critical,
We are committed to:
Creating open systems. Working closely with our customers and partners we adopt industry standard protocols to break down traditional integration barriers. Creating truly open, flexible solutions that support guests" growing appetite to be more in control of their stay.
Developing cloud-native products. Our newest technologies are born in the cloud. That means our customers benefit from the latest innovations, can take full advantage of mobile and achieve a lower cost of ownership.
Being easy to do business with. We understand the frustration that comes with unresponsive and inflexible suppliers. We"re not like that. And we don"t take our customers for granted. A customer-centric approach is in our DNA, from preparing quotations through to resolving support calls.
Our next generation, global solutions are backed by outstanding customer service and support. Our dedicated team of highly experienced hotel, hospitality and technology experts work hard to understand customers" needs and the issues they face. Located across our extensive network of offices, our specialists provide the best advice, solutions and support to make sure customers meet the needs of local markets and achieve their business goals.
The Company was formed in the UK in 2002, as Xn Hotel Systems. It was then renamed in 2015 as Xn protel Systems when protel hotelsoftware became a shareholder.
Visit www.xnprotel.com for more information