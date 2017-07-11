Global hospitality management software company Xn protel Systems today announced the implementation and go-live of protel SPE/MPE at Edinburgh Collection's latest acquisition, the Hub Hotel in Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh Collection is a portfolio of hotels in Edinburgh Scotland, which consist of five properties that are 5-star, 4-star and 3-star rated. New from The Edinburgh Collection comes a brand new style of hotel for the capital. Convenient, contemporary and connected the Haymarket Hub Hotel (189 bedrooms), is Scotland's first smart phone hotel using Handy. Forget no-frills and basic, the Haymarket Hub is the hotel upgrade for the millennial, it's business class not budget class – but with an affordable price tag.

protel SPE/MPE is an on-premise or hosted property management system for independent and group hotels, serviced apartments and other accommodation businesses. It is internationally proven, feature rich and trusted worldwide. It seamlessly connects to all major hotel systems to empower staff, increase profits and support the growing needs of a hotel business.

Ricky Kapoor, Managing Director, The Edinburgh Collection

said: "We had to make sure protel was up and running in time for the completion of the purchase of Hub Hotel because the previous owner's IT systems were being switched off on the completion date. Our biggest challenge was the fact that the time between exchange and completion of the property was very short.

Ricky continues, "We can't praise Xn protel enough for making sure we achieved our mandatory operational go-live date and for helping to minimize disruption within the hotel. They also made sure the transfer of our data went smoothly."

Alan O'Riordan, Managing Director UK and Europe, Xn protel Systems comments: "We welcome the Hub Hotel and its team and we're delighted to have been able to help get them up and running so quickly."

About The Edinburgh Collection

The Edinburgh Collection is part of Palm Holdings which specialises in hospitality services, business services, construction as well as property acquisition & development. The business has interests in the UK, Canada, USA and India The new acquisition of the Haymarket Hub Hotel brings the number of bedrooms at the Edinburgh Collection to over 400. The group is now very well placed to provide a variety of accommodation styles for those looking for luxury breaks to corporate and leisure visitors seeking excellent value for money. Each of the Edinburgh venues offers its own unique character and appeal.

