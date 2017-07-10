Millennium Hotels and Resorts expands global partnership with IDeaS
- Hotel group signs global agreement with IDeaS Revenue Solutions - New deal cements successful 18-year working relationship
"We are delighted to confirm our productive and valuable relationship with IDeaS Revenue Solutions through this agreement," said Nayan Peshkar, senior vice president of digital, distribution and revenue strategy at MHR. "The complexity of the global hotel market demands responsive and effective support from our key technology suppliers. IDeaS has been a strong partner over nearly two decades and we look forward to building this relationship to our continued mutual benefit."
Powered by advanced analytics and more than 28 years of innovation in hospitality technology, IDeaS RMS equips clients with a clear vision into property data through pricing, forecasting and optimisation strategies, giving hotels greater control over business performance.
"We are delighted that our longstanding partner, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, has decided to continue our partnership," said Fabian Specht, EMEA managing director for IDeaS. "In an increasingly competitive marketplace, it's a vote of confidence in the performance of our solutions, as well as the value we deliver to our client's business."
About Millennium Hotels and Resorts
Millennium Hotels and Resorts is the brand umbrella of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc, a global hospitality management and real estate group, listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company owns and/or manages a worldwide portfolio of more than 130 hotels, offering over 37,000 rooms in business and leisure destinations in Asia, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.
Contact
Kevin Maxwell
Phone: +44 (0)7985 351 797
Send Email
About IDeaS
With more than one million rooms priced daily on its advanced systems, IDeaS Revenue Solutions leads the industry with the latest revenue management software solutions and advisory services. Powered by SAS® and more than 27 years of experience, IDeaS proudly supports more than 8,700 clients in 106 countries and is relentless about providing hoteliers more insightful ways to manage the data behind hotel pricing.
IDeaS empowers its clients to build and maintain revenue management cultures—from single entities to world-renowned estates—by focusing on a simple promise: Driving Better Revenue.
IDeaS has the knowledge, expertise and maturity to build upon proven revenue management principles with next-generation analytics for more user-friendly, insightful and profitable revenue opportunities—not just for rooms, but across the entire hotel enterprise.
For more information, visit www.ideas.com.