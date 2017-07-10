MINNEAPOLIS -- IDeaS Revenue Solutions, the leading provider of revenue management software solutions and advisory services, is pleased to announce the signing of a new global agreement with leading global hotel group Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR).

MHR has worked with IDeaS Revenue Solutions for more than 18 years and currently deploys the IDeaS Revenue Management System (RMS) at 50 of its more than 130 hotels around the world. The new agreement will allow MHR to roll out the system across additional MHR properties, with a view to improving performance and profitability across the portfolio.

"We are delighted to confirm our productive and valuable relationship with IDeaS Revenue Solutions through this agreement," said Nayan Peshkar, senior vice president of digital, distribution and revenue strategy at MHR. "The complexity of the global hotel market demands responsive and effective support from our key technology suppliers. IDeaS has been a strong partner over nearly two decades and we look forward to building this relationship to our continued mutual benefit."

Powered by advanced analytics and more than 28 years of innovation in hospitality technology, IDeaS RMS equips clients with a clear vision into property data through pricing, forecasting and optimisation strategies, giving hotels greater control over business performance.

"We are delighted that our longstanding partner, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, has decided to continue our partnership," said Fabian Specht, EMEA managing director for IDeaS. "In an increasingly competitive marketplace, it's a vote of confidence in the performance of our solutions, as well as the value we deliver to our client's business."

About Millennium Hotels and Resorts

Millennium Hotels and Resorts is the brand umbrella of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc, a global hospitality management and real estate group, listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company owns and/or manages a worldwide portfolio of more than 130 hotels, offering over 37,000 rooms in business and leisure destinations in Asia, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

