Washington, D.C. – If you've ever started a visa application online and lost your progress when you switch programs or devices, you know just how frustrating it can be to start from square one. Wouldn't it be amazing to never have to worry about this again?

VisaHQ, a leader in visa application innovation since 2003, is making this a reality with its revolutionary chatbot. This chatbot will allow travelers around the world to ask visa-related questions, begin their visa applications, and get answers to frequent general inquiries about VisaHQ.

One of the most exciting features of the chatbot is that it will remember exactly where users were in their conversations, even if they switch platforms multiple times. Travelers will be able to start their discussions on Skype and end them on Facebook seamlessly. Other popular platforms, including Slack, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and iMessage, will also be supported.

VisaHQ has long taken pride in having a quick turnaround time for travelers. Chance Morrison, HBO executive assistant to the CEO stated, "Everything with VisaHQ was positively perfect - I'm so appreciative that I was able to receive my passport in one day. Without it, my trip wouldn't have even happened." The launch of the chatbot will further increase the company's efficiency, making the entire visa or passport application process frictionless and simple.

Although the first chatbot was developed in 1966, it has taken 51 years for a company in the visa industry to harness this technology to make life easier for travelers from all over the globe. VisaHQ is proud to be the company that is taking this leap into the future.

VisaHQ trusts you'll agree with Thomson Reuters executive assistant, Audrey Sonberg, who said, "I can't believe how easy it is to now apply for a visa for my travelers. Not only is the online system so easy to use, but VisaHQ really adds a human component to the entire process. I've told all of my colleagues to never use anyone else again!"

This chatbot is a true game changer for business travelers. We invite you to stay tuned for further updates about this exciting release.

