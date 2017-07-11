Lodging Interactive, an award winning digital marketing and social media engagement agency exclusively serving the hospitality industry, today announced the integration of its fully managed CoMMingle Live Chat services into Facebook's social media platform. As a result hoteliers can now benefit by providing Live Chat services to consumers when they visit their hotel's Facebook page.

"Consumers are increasingly using Live Chat services to engage with hotels in real time and our Facebook integration ensures the hotel always has fully trained Live Chat agents available 7 days a week to respond to potential guests," stated DJ Vallauri, Lodging Interactive's Founder and President. "Our fully managed CoMMingle Live Chat service is a game changer for hotels who truly are looking to step up their customer service."

In today's fast paced mobile environment, hotels can effectively differentiate themselves against their competitive sets by providing online Live Chat customer service. Engaging with potential guests in real-time while on the hotel website provides opportunities to surprise and delight resulting in more wedding, group and event leads and creates guest loyalty to a hotel. Research continues to show that 65% of consumers would return to a website that had Live Chat services over one that didn't.

"Customer service is the NEW MARKETING and hoteliers who understand how low current customer expectations bar is, can deploy our CoMMingle Live Chat service to win new customers," added DJ Vallauri. "Our fully managed Live Chat service offers US based, fully trained Live Chat agents and provides coverage 7 days a week. And now with our Facebook integration we're increasing opportunities for hotels to always be available where and when their guests are."

For more information about the fully managed CoMMingle Live Chat services for hotels visit: www.LiveChatForHotel.com or call 877-291-4411 extension 701.

