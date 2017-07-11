Flexi-lets are the latest serviced apartment provider to select Guestline's award winning, fully integrated hospitality software solutions in order to drive online bookings and provide access to comprehensive availability and rate management tools.

Flexi-lets required a system that is continually developed to remain at the forefront of technology, without costly upgrades and equipment purchase costs; in short a property management system that is suitable for the unique and complex nature of the serviced apartment industry and the functionality to deliver a multi-site PMS.

"We have been following Guestline's progress for a number of years now and we were keen to adhere to a cloud based delivery model, which Guestline offer. This made our decision a lot more straightforward and, combined with Guestline's WebSuite, re writing our front end and developing this all under one supplier, it made commercial sense. Guestline have clearly developed their solutions and procedures and we are delighted to be using their software for our day-to-day operations." Paul Caudell, Chairman - Flexi-lets

Specialised in providing cost effective serviced accommodation for large multinational companies as well as small to medium businesses, Flexi-lets can cater to all needs. Prime locations make Flexi-lets a popular choice with free high speed WIFI and creature comforts for guests such as Egyptian cotton linen and kitchen starter packs.

Nathan Ridgwell, strategic sales consultant at Guestline added, "Our work with Flexi-lets is a fantastic example of managing multiple serviced apartment sites from one central system. Rezlynx allows Flexi-lets to centralise operations like channel distribution, rate management and reservations to reduce costs and drive efficiencies."

Paul concluded, "I would definitely recommend Guestline and I'd like to thank all of the team for their commitment to our project - with particular thanks to our head trainer Karen Fisher, without who's patience, knowledge and work in to the early hours on more than one occasion, we would not have achieved our go live."

