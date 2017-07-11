External Article

Tokyo To Turn Cruise Ships Into Hotels During 2020 Olympics

tourism-review.com

Japan authorities reported on their plans to use their cruise ships as hotels during the much-awaited 2020 Summer Olympics. According to governmental sources cited by Japan News, the Japanese government is currently progressing well in their goal to make cruise ships function as hotels. This innovation is planned for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. As of now, Japanese laws do not allow cruise ships to moor for more than 15 days. The only exception was the Queen Elizabeth 2 liner, which could accommodate more than 1,500 people. It stayed for 65 days during the Exotic Showcase in Yokohama in 1989.