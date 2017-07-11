External Article

Halal Tourism Getting Stronger Than Ever

tourism-review.com

In 2007, Euromonitor International reported that halal tourism had a great potential and was likely to boom in the coming years. The estimate was right. Since then, the number of Muslim travelers around the world have been on the rise.

A report by Reuters in 2014 estimated that Muslim travelers globally had spent a whopping $142 billion on travel and vacation, excluding Hajj and Umrah. Only travelers from China who spent around $160 billion and travelers from the U.S. who spent about $143 billion that year were bigger spenders than Muslim globetrotters.

Halal tourism was the third-largest industry that year and accounted for about 11% of the total amount of money spent on travel in 2014.