External Article

Tourism Innovation Relies On Leadership And Experimentation

tourism-review.com

Tourism innovation is one of the hot topics discussed among the travel stakeholders these days. Therefore, the annual Francophone E-Tourism Meeting, which took place in June in Valais, Switzerland, focused on the very question – How to innovate tourism? 25 experts from Quebec, Wallonia, France and Belgium discussed the topic for three days and released a list of ten factors that affect tourism innovation the most.

Leadership is essential. Be it a committed tourism office director, an elected official or a business leader, there always need to be someone responsible for moving the innovation forward.

Strategic vision is another crucial factor. Even though sometimes the tourism innovation is impromptu, its development is always linked to an established strategy. What is a leader with a vision without any trust. Innovation of the destination, or travel business heavily depends on the trust of the people.