Leading accommodation provider Oaks Hotels & Resorts, a division of Minor Hotels, is delighted to officially announce the launch of its Chinese 'guì bīn'program across selected properties next month.

Named after the Chinese word for 'VIP' and 'honoured guest', Oaks Hotels & Resorts' specially curated 'guì bīn' program will be introduced in a bid to ensure its ever-increasing number of Chinese guests feel even more welcome when visiting.

To date, the hotelier has already seen a 287 per cent increase in room nights from inbound Chinese travellers following the prestigious awards granted by Ctrip - China's largest online travel agency - in late 2016, which reinforces Oaks & Hotels Resorts' dedication to growing the Chinese market.

Oaks is now taking it one step further with the introduction of a number of dedicated Chinese services and in-room amenities, including the addition of popular Asian meals to participating properties' in-house restaurants (such as congee and steamed buns), access to 24 hour Wi-Fi, and Chinese speaking staff. Dental kits and slippers will also be made available in hotel rooms and apartments.

The 'guì bīn' initiative is set to roll out across nine of Oaks Hotels & Resorts' key leisure and CBD properties that are currently receiving high volumes of Chinese tour groups, including Melbourne's Oaks on Market, the Sunshine Coast's Oaks Oasis Resort, Queenstown's Oaks Shores, and the Hunter Valley's Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort.

Oaks Hotels & Resorts' General Manager of Sales, Mr Daniel Csortan, said the hotelier recognised the need to offer a tailored service to Chinese travellers and has conducted extensive research into the motivating factors that influence accommodation decisions.

"With the language barrier being one of our biggest challenges, each guest will now receive a welcome letter on arrival, in Mandarin, explaining what they can expect in our rooms along with a Mandarin speaking staff member to show them how to navigate our lifts and onsite facilities," said Mr Csortan.

"From our research, we've discovered dental kits and slippers are supplied at all Chinese hotels, from luxury accommodation right through to low-end motels. As a result, Chinese holidaymakers expect their Australian accommodation will also provide these as a complimentary amenity within their rooms.

"Supplying these key lifestyle items, in conjunction with free Wi-Fi and complimentary in-room 'noodles in a cup', makes quite a difference for Chinese guests and goes a long way in making them feel more at home," he said.

These additional offerings, along with the implementation of UnionPay facilities - China's central bank, will also enable Oaks Hotels & Resorts to bid for large Chinese incentive groups for whom these are compulsory requirements.

"With the continuing increase in China's middle-class disposable income and ease of visa restrictions, we anticipate the launch of this program will increase Chinese visitation to Oaks Hotels & Resorts by 100 per cent year on year," said Mr Csortan.

