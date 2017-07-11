External Article

Terror advice video for holidaymakers shows hotel attack

bbc.com

A video advising UK holidaymakers what to do in the event of a terror attack abroad has been released by police. The four-minute film depicts a firearms attack unfolding at a hotel and uses the "run, hide, tell" safety message. Thirty British tourists were among 38 people killed when a gunman attacked a Tunisian beach resort in June 2015. Counter terrorism police said there is no specific intelligence Britons will be targeted this summer and the film is part of a general awareness campaign.