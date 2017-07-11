Four Seasons Announces 2018 “World of Adventures” Private Jet itinerary
World of Adventures added as third 2018 Private Jet itinerary in response to high demand; leading travel journalist chronicles transformational journey aboard Four Seasons Private Jet
"In response to the overwhelming popularity of our Private Jet program, we're pleased to announce the addition of an all-new 2018 journey, creating even more opportunities for guests to experience the extraordinary people and memorable destinations that define the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience," said J. Allen Smith, President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.
"The new World of Adventures itinerary marks an exciting extension of our program, creating a unique opportunity for guests to enjoy an end-to-end Four Seasons experience in destinations where we don't have a presence. For the first time, guests can experience the beauty of Rwanda and the adventures of the Galapagos with every aspect of their journey looked after with the attention to detail and thoughtful service that Four Seasons is known for."
A Window to the World
Long-time travel journalist Laura Begley Bloom was aboard the Four Seasons Private Jet in 2016, and says the experience was perhaps her favourite lifetime travel memory, describing it as "an emotional experience that I will carry with me forever."
"The Four Seasons Private Jet changes how you view not only the world, but life in general, making it challenging to come back to reality," says Laura Begley Bloom. "There's nothing else like it. I mean, how often do you wish a flight would last longer? The people also made this special. You're travelling around the world with a group of like-minded people who are passionate about travel and living life to the fullest. And Four Seasons strikes the perfect balance – personalising the trip for each passenger, while at the same time providing meaningful experiences that you share with a special, small group. You create moments you will cherish."
A video chronicle of Begley Bloom's adventure can be found here.
2018 Four Seasons Private Jet Itineraries
NEW: World of Adventures (October 19 – November 11, 2018)
Seattle – Kyoto – Bali – Seychelles – Rwanda – Marrakech – Bogotá – Galápagos Islands – Orlando
World of Adventures guests board the Four Seasons Private Jet in Seattle, bound for Kyoto. There they will visit Kikaku-ji, Kyoto's famed bamboo jungle; study samurai sword-fighting and historic artwork in equal measure; and enjoy a sumptuous private dinner at Kenninji Temple, the most ancient Zen temple in Kyoto.
Next, it's on to explore the azure waters of Bali, then the pristine beaches and lush jungles of the Seychelles before continuing westward. In the verdant mountains of Rwanda's Volcanoes National Park, guests will follow in the footsteps of Dian Fossey's famous studies of mountain gorillas as they trek with an expert naturalist guide by day and relax in one of the park's acclaimed lodges in the evening. Before leaving Africa, Private Jet guests stop in Marrakech for private shopping excursions, a day in the Atlas Mountains with a Berber family, and an afternoon in the magical Majorelle Garden.
The World of Adventures journey continues on to Bogotá, Colombia's sophisticated capital of art, design and gastronomy. Then, in another itinerary highlight, guests will embark on a bespoke cruise through the GalápagosIslands, where they will swim alongside sea lions in Gardner Bay; snorkel with manta rays; and photograph the rich and rare assortment of seabirds that make the Galápagostheir home. Finally, adventure's end comes in Orlando.
Additional 2018 Itineraries
Timeless Encounters (March 1 – 24, 2018)
Hawaii – Bora Bora – Sydney – Bali – Chiang Mai/Chiang Rai – Taj Mahal – Dubai – Prague – London
Timeless Encounters takes guests on a four-continent journey, beginning in lush Kona, Hawaii, and finishing in London. Travellers will be offered a range of activities over the three-week adventure, including seaplane rides over the Sydney skyline; whitewater rafting in Bali; excursions to ancient temples in Chiang Mai; and underwater exploration in Bora Bora. Timeless Encounters even includes a day trip to the Taj Mahal, where guests will explore its poetic marble architecture before re-boarding to arrive in Dubai in time for dinner.
International Intrigue (September 14 – October 7, 2018)
Seattle – Kyoto – Hoi An – The Maldives – Serengeti – Marrakech – Budapest – St. Petersburg – London
International Intrigue takes travellers from Seattle and across Asia and Africa, before reaching Europe and concluding in London. Four Seasons Private Jet guests will experience the many splendours of its nine destinations, which include private tours of Kyoto's centuries-old temples and shrines; a bicycle route across the lush countryside around Hoi An, Vietnam; snorkelling in the Maldives and a stunning hot air balloon ride across the Serengeti. Guests will wander through Jemaa al-Fna square in Marrakech; take a private tram ride along the banks of the Danube River; and enjoy VIP access to the opulent Catherine Palace near St. Petersburg, before flying to London for a final dinner with fellow travellers and new friends.
Journey Aboard the Four Seasons Private Jet
Timeless Encounters and International Intrigue begin at USD 135,000, based on double occupancy. World of Adventures begins at USD 138,000, also based on double occupancy.
Each journey includes air travel aboard the Four Seasons Private Jet, ground transportation, planned excursions, all meals and beverages throughout the trip, and luxurious accommodations at Four Seasons hotels and resorts. At two remote destinations during the World of Adventures experience, guests will stay at accommodations carefully selected by Four Seasons.
Visit fourseasons.com/privatejet and follow the #FSJet hashtag on Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and to continue exploring the Four Seasons Private Jet. To follow the Four Seasons Private Jet on YouTube, visit https://www.youtube.com/fourseasonshotelsandresorts.
