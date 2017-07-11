London UK/Spokane WA – Magnuson Hotels, America's fastest growing hotel brand, is proud to announce today the rebranding of the Magnuson Hotel Lincoln Airport in Nebraska.

Formerly a Howard Johnson, the Magnuson Hotel Lincoln Airport will upgrade its market position to attract travellers via an affiliation with Magnuson Hotels' worldwide portfolio of over 1,000 hotels and state-of-the-art global distribution platform.

The Magnuson Hotel Lincoln Airport is conveniently located off I-80, in Cornhusker Country. The University of Nebraska and Memorial Stadium and just a short drive from the hotel. Outdoor activities at Holmes Lake Recreation Area, the Nebraska Fairgrounds, and Lincoln Race Course are all within 10 miles of the Magnuson Hotel Lincoln Airport.

Thomas Magnuson, CEO of Magnuson Hotels, says: "We are proud to welcome Bob and Joe Chumbers and their full team to the Magnuson family. We look forward to a long and successful future together."

About Magnuson Hotels:

Since its launch thirteen years ago, Magnuson Hotels has become America's fastest growing hotel brand and a top 15 global chain, marketing over 1,000 hotels across six countries and three continents. Magnuson Hotels' newly formed distribution partnership with Chinese operator Jin Jiang Hotels and Europe's Louvre Hotels is the world's largest hotel alliance, forming a consortium of over 8,000 hotels and 800,000 rooms worldwide, equal to the size of a top 2 global hotel chain.

For more information:

info@Magnusonhotels.com

US 509.747.8713

UK (+44) 020 3051 2724.

Contact

Chloe Fagg

General Manager

Phone: +1 480-947-7335

Send Email