Sun, sand and iconic Western-style buildings…what's not to love about Scottsdale, Arizona.

This diverse vacation spot packed with options for the whole gang is gaining traction with the family vacation market. Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (Domestic) has seen year on year growth in domestic travelers which coincides with the increasing international flight prices. The global market's loss appears to be Scottsdale's gain as many families are deciding rather than forego the family vacay this year to look closer to home.

Catering to many different holiday needs from boutique shopping at the 250 store Fashion Square, to delicious lunch and dinner options through to cultural and educational experiences Scottsdale is the answer to a lot of families' vacation prayers. Families can find cost effective ways to spend quality time together like hiking through the picturesque Camelback Mountain, strolling through the Desert Botanical Garden or even taking in the art and history at the Museum of the West. And if their energetic brood are more interested in exploring the local culture, no problems at all. Wandering through the historic Old Town transports you back to the city's foundations, with the unique architecture a constant insight into the history and its people.

Magnuson Hotel Papago Inn owner Bret Wirta comments, "We have seen more people visiting from the surrounding states looking for a convenient and energetic spot for the family. To meet this demand, we always ensure we provide local attraction information on our website and in all correspondence to our booking guests, particularly about Papago Park. Ensuring our guests have an easy and enjoyable experience is paramount to growing the tourism market in Scottsdale. We have so much to offer".

