New York and Rahway, N.J. -- Volara, the leading provider of voice-based guest engagement software for the Amazon Echo, is working with Hotel Technologies Inc., a trusted leader in hotel bedside solutions with their iHome hotel bedside audio and power products, to offer hotel clients the iHome® iAVS1 Docking Station for the Amazon Echo Dot.

Today, with the iAVS1 Docking Station, hotel guests can enjoy stereo sound with the Reson8® speaker technology, a high-contrast dimmable clock display, and a USB universal charging port for personal mobile devices. The iHome iAVS1 Docking Station provides this much-needed functionality not found in any other Amazon Echo Dot integrated hardware today.

"Hotels want to benefit from voice-based guest engagement on the Amazon Echo Dot, but many have been hesitant to add another piece of hardware to an already crowded bedside table," said David Berger, Volara CEO. "The iAVS1 from iHome replaces existing clock radios and will look beautiful in any hotel room. As important as the guest engagement functionality of Volara's solution, this new hardware incorporates all the functionality – including great speakers, a charging port, and dimmable clock display – that hotel guests have come to expect from iHome."

When Volara's software is running on an Amazon Echo Dot docked in an iAVS1 from iHome, hotel guests can ask the solution questions typically asked of a hotel concierge, valet, housekeeper or bellman.

"Alexa, ask the hotel what's going on tonight."

"Alexa, ask the hotel to bring me more pillows."

"Alexa, ask the hotel to bring my car to the front."

Interactions like these can bring the concierge's voice right into the guest room or be routed seamlessly into existing hotel software and immediately dispatched to the appropriate staff. Integrations include popular hotel software like HotSoS, SynergyMMS, Salesforce, Kipsu, TrustYou Messaging, Zingle, and many others.

Volara enables hotels to extend their respective brands to the voice-medium. Use cases are custom-tailored to each hotel's business objectives, but some popular use cases include:

Room requests

Concierge recommendations

Voice-only promotions

Personal greetings

Compendium information

Custom games

Loyalty programs

And more . . .

Volara is engaging guests today in leading properties, including: JW Marriott San Antonio, Alexis Hotel by Kimpton Seattle, TheWit by Hilton DoubleTree Chicago, Marina Del Rey Hotel and Hotel EMC2 by Autograph Collection, among many others.

Features of the iHome iAVS1 Docking Bedside Speaker for Amazon Echo Dot™ include:

Removable inserts for both 1st & 2nd Generation Amazon Echo Dot™

Stereo Sound from the Reson8® speaker technology

Hardwired aux-in cable to play Amazon Echo Dot audio

Large High-contrast clock display

Capacitive touch display dimmer with 8 levels of brightness control

Battery backup for clock

2.1 Amp micro USB charging cable connection for the Amazon Echo Dot™

USB universal charging port for mobile devices

Audio Output: 6 watts RMS

"We are happy to support Volara's new voice-based guest technology software for Amazon Echo Dot products," said Ely Ashkenazi, Managing Director of Hotel Technologies. "iHome's compact bedside solution is the perfect complement to Volara's new hotel software technology by bringing a clock interface, exceptional sound and a USB port for charging mobile devices, all of which are important to hotel guests."

To learn more about the Volara voice-based guest engagement solution with iAVS1 Docking Station from iHome, click here or email info@volara.ai.

About Hotel Technologies, Inc.

Hotel Technologies brings "the science of feeling at home"™ to hotels and their guests. Affiliated with SDI Technologies, a 60-year-old consumer electronics powerhouse, Hotel Technologies designs, develops, engineers and manufactures state-of-the-art intelligent electronic products and patented technologies for hotels and resorts. Products include easy-to-program branded electronic clock radios that are guest-friendly and inviting to hear. For more information, go to www.hoteltechnologies.com or call, toll-free, (888) 74-HOTEL – (888) 744-6835.

