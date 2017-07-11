Volara and Hotel Technologies to Bring New iAVS1 Docking Station for the Amazon Echo Dot to Hotels
"Hotels want to benefit from voice-based guest engagement on the Amazon Echo Dot, but many have been hesitant to add another piece of hardware to an already crowded bedside table," said David Berger, Volara CEO. "The iAVS1 from iHome replaces existing clock radios and will look beautiful in any hotel room. As important as the guest engagement functionality of Volara's solution, this new hardware incorporates all the functionality – including great speakers, a charging port, and dimmable clock display – that hotel guests have come to expect from iHome."
When Volara's software is running on an Amazon Echo Dot docked in an iAVS1 from iHome, hotel guests can ask the solution questions typically asked of a hotel concierge, valet, housekeeper or bellman.
"Alexa, ask the hotel what's going on tonight."
"Alexa, ask the hotel to bring me more pillows."
"Alexa, ask the hotel to bring my car to the front."
Interactions like these can bring the concierge's voice right into the guest room or be routed seamlessly into existing hotel software and immediately dispatched to the appropriate staff. Integrations include popular hotel software like HotSoS, SynergyMMS, Salesforce, Kipsu, TrustYou Messaging, Zingle, and many others.
Volara enables hotels to extend their respective brands to the voice-medium. Use cases are custom-tailored to each hotel's business objectives, but some popular use cases include:
- Room requests
- Concierge recommendations
- Voice-only promotions
- Personal greetings
- Compendium information
- Custom games
- Loyalty programs
- And more . . .
Volara is engaging guests today in leading properties, including: JW Marriott San Antonio, Alexis Hotel by Kimpton Seattle, TheWit by Hilton DoubleTree Chicago, Marina Del Rey Hotel and Hotel EMC2 by Autograph Collection, among many others.
Features of the iHome iAVS1 Docking Bedside Speaker for Amazon Echo Dot™ include:
- Removable inserts for both 1st & 2nd Generation Amazon Echo Dot™
- Stereo Sound from the Reson8® speaker technology
- Hardwired aux-in cable to play Amazon Echo Dot audio
- Large High-contrast clock display
- Capacitive touch display dimmer with 8 levels of brightness control
- Battery backup for clock
- 2.1 Amp micro USB charging cable connection for the Amazon Echo Dot™
- USB universal charging port for mobile devices
- Audio Output: 6 watts RMS
"We are happy to support Volara's new voice-based guest technology software for Amazon Echo Dot products," said Ely Ashkenazi, Managing Director of Hotel Technologies. "iHome's compact bedside solution is the perfect complement to Volara's new hotel software technology by bringing a clock interface, exceptional sound and a USB port for charging mobile devices, all of which are important to hotel guests."
About Hotel Technologies, Inc.
Hotel Technologies brings "the science of feeling at home"™ to hotels and their guests. Affiliated with SDI Technologies, a 60-year-old consumer electronics powerhouse, Hotel Technologies designs, develops, engineers and manufactures state-of-the-art intelligent electronic products and patented technologies for hotels and resorts. Products include easy-to-program branded electronic clock radios that are guest-friendly and inviting to hear. For more information, go to www.hoteltechnologies.com or call, toll-free, (888) 74-HOTEL – (888) 744-6835.
About Volara
Volara is THE provider of custom voice-based solutions to the hospitality industry. Named a TechOvation semi-finalist by Hotel Technology Next Generation (HTNG) and an Alexa Enterprise Agency by Amazon - the only such agency focused exclusively on the hospitality industry - Volara's proprietary software creates a hotel business tool atop the leading hardware and natural language processing platforms. Volara"s proven best practices ensure high utilization rates and an optimal guest experience - ensuring hotel guests' engagement is personal and remarkable. Volara enables hotels to serve guests more efficiently and subtly influence their behavior while leaving them with a warm feeling toward the brand. For more information, please visit www. volara.io.