There is a new luxury hotel concept set to make waves throughout the global hospitality industry. PENTHOUSE IN THE CITY, NY-Style concept has all it takes to be a great, super successful Hotel – Lounge theme concept in major cities across the world. This concept will be providing existing hotel properties with an atmosphere based on the vitality of New York City, right down to the iconic city's style, glamor, vibrancy, charm, and, of course atmosphere.

PENTHOUSE in the City will be on display soon across the globe, as the brand currently has a great desire to bring its offerings to hotels and lounges in some of the world's most stunning cityscapes and gorgeous getaway havens, including Paris, Tokyo, Hawaii, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Barcelona, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mumbai, and Marrakech. Basically, the idea here is simple but effective: bring everything that travelers love about New York City to some of the most vaunted destinations in the world. Luxury hotels can now become New York in their own cities, all thanks to Penthouse, which is touting its new concept as "a taste of the Big Apple dipped in honey."

This is a true luxury lifestyle hotel concept, one evocative of the ultra-modern, chic Brooklyn design style. What PENTHOUSE seeks to do is bring the styles one finds in New York City to hotels in destinations such as Buenos Aires, Marrakech, Copenhagen, and Moscow, thus becoming a global standard for this type of property. Think exposed brick walls, minimal yet luxurious design, high ceilings, tall windows, and small touches that pay homage to retro ideas while still remaining intensely modern—this is the aim of PENTHOUSE IN THE CITY.

Penthouse, which is a brand licensing company with more than 50 years of history in the hospitality space, is currently looking for investors and property owners in order to move forward with the concept. The company offers franchise opportunities and is looking for JV partners. Ideal candidates for such partnerships understand the value in working with an international luxury and lifestyle brand that conveys unparalleled lavishness and sophistication based on the vitality of New York City.

The company is in search of investors, buyers and hotels for sale. In general, an ideal property is one that falls in the upper upscale hotel designation, often with four stars. In most cases it will have about 200 hotel rooms, meeting space, two restaurants (3-meal and signature), lobby bar, pool and bar, coffee bar, gift shop, spa with fitness center, and parking.

Penthouse offers partners a professional business plan done by California-based OGS Capital, which specializes in the luxury hotel space. OGS Capital and their team of researchers, consultants, and designers take the guesswork out of crafting something that is both impactful and persuasive, providing original documents with well-defined business goals at their centers.

This all adds up to a luxury hotel concept that is currently providing excellent opportunities for investors, but will soon likely have major positive ramifications for travelers who love both New York and seeing the world.

