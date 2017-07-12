Heart of America Group Selects Broadvine to Revolutionize Reporting and Analytics
"Broadvine's Reporting software will enable us to analyze our properties' performance and metrics from a single place ," said Chuck Ullrich, CFO of Heart of America Group. "Our brand leaders, corporate team, and properties will have the information and analytics needed to ensure we are meeting our financial and service level goals."
Broadvine's application delivers robust Business Intelligence via Reporting, Forecasting, Expense Management and Labor insights to hotel management companies worldwide.
About Heart of America Group
Starting with a 100-seat restaurant back in 1978, The Iowa Machine Shed, Heart of America Group has evolved into one of the Midwest's premier design, construction, and management companies with a 39-year history of developing award-winning properties. Currently Heart of America Group is located in ten metropolitan areas across six Midwestern states. For more information, visit www.heartofamericagroup.com.
Contact
Stephanie Hall
VP Sales & Marketing
Phone: 919 227 3766
Send Email
About Broadvine
Broadvine delivers hospitality business insights to hotel management companies and ownership groups to help them increase profitability and operational efficiencies across their hotels. Broadvine"s software-as-a-service application consists of Reporting, Forecasting, Labor, and Expense Management modules – providing a robust and flexible platform. Broadvine integrates data from multiple PMS, Accounting, and Labor sources to deliver real-time insights and analysis to our users. Broadvine is leveraged by 25 management companies and nearly 1000 properties worldwide. For more information, visit www.broadvine.com.