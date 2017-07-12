Raleigh, NC – Broadvine, a leader in Business Intelligence and Analytics software for the hospitality industry, announced today that it is implementing its cloud-based Reporting modules, including Labor Management, for Heart of America Group, one of the premier design, construction, and management companies in the Midwest.

"As both owners and operators of over 16 properties in the Midwest, Heart of America knows their General Managers' time is best spent with their guests instead of creating spreadsheets," said Shawn Barber, CEO of Broadvine. "With Broadvine, Heart of America Group will have real-time information at their fingertips and enable data driven decisions that drive profitability and increase guest satisfaction."

"Broadvine's Reporting software will enable us to analyze our properties' performance and metrics from a single place ," said Chuck Ullrich, CFO of Heart of America Group. "Our brand leaders, corporate team, and properties will have the information and analytics needed to ensure we are meeting our financial and service level goals."

Broadvine's application delivers robust Business Intelligence via Reporting, Forecasting, Expense Management and Labor insights to hotel management companies worldwide.

About Heart of America Group

Starting with a 100-seat restaurant back in 1978, The Iowa Machine Shed, Heart of America Group has evolved into one of the Midwest's premier design, construction, and management companies with a 39-year history of developing award-winning properties. Currently Heart of America Group is located in ten metropolitan areas across six Midwestern states. For more information, visit www.heartofamericagroup.com.

