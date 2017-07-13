Canada's total construction pipeline shows a 7 percent spike in hotel project development year-over-year (YOY), according to Lodging Econometrics (LE). The Canadian pipeline currently comprises 214 projects and 28,299 guestrooms.

Projects under construction have jumped 12 percent YOY with 75 projects and 10,700 guestrooms. A 29 percent increase YOY is reported for projects scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months, with 84 projects and 9,808 guestrooms. Projects in the early planning stage are down 19 percent with 55 projects and 7,791 guestrooms.

Marriott International has the most invested in the Canadian construction pipeline with 46 projects and 6,997 guestrooms in development, followed by Hilton Worldwide (29 projects and 3,649 guestrooms) and InterContinental Hotels Group (28 projects and 3,149 guestrooms). The largest brands in the pipeline for each company, respectively, are Courtyard by Marriott with 12 projects and 1,733 guestrooms; Hampton Inn with eight projects and 825 guestrooms; and Holiday Inn Express with 18 projects and 1,935 guestrooms.

Toronto has the largest pipeline of any Canadian city with 37 projects and 4,960 guestrooms. Calgary accounts for 18 projects and 2,808 guestrooms, and Montreal has 12 projects and 1,652 guestrooms.