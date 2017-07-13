Canadian Hotel Development on the Rise
Marriott International has the most invested in the Canadian construction pipeline with 46 projects and 6,997 guestrooms in development, followed by Hilton Worldwide (29 projects and 3,649 guestrooms) and InterContinental Hotels Group (28 projects and 3,149 guestrooms). The largest brands in the pipeline for each company, respectively, are Courtyard by Marriott with 12 projects and 1,733 guestrooms; Hampton Inn with eight projects and 825 guestrooms; and Holiday Inn Express with 18 projects and 1,935 guestrooms.
Toronto has the largest pipeline of any Canadian city with 37 projects and 4,960 guestrooms. Calgary accounts for 18 projects and 2,808 guestrooms, and Montreal has 12 projects and 1,652 guestrooms.
About Lodging Econometrics
Lodging Econometrics (LE) is the lodging industry's leading consulting partner for global real estate intelligence. Combining unparalleled industry experience, a real-time pulse on market trends and extensive knowledge of key decision-makers, LE delivers actionable insights that turn their clients' business goals into timely opportunities-and drive strategic advantage.